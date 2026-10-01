🔥Wildwood officials warn against using or charging batteries exposed to floodwater

🔥A submerged golf-cart battery is being blamed for a house fire.

🔥Residents are urged to move damaged batteries away from structures

WILDWOOD — A New Jersey shore fire chief is warning residents about a hidden danger left behind by the nor'easter: lithium-ion batteries exposed to floodwater can become a serious fire hazard.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernest Troiano III is urging residents not to use or charge any equipment that uses a battery if it was exposed to floodwater during the nor'easter. This includes e-bikes, scooters and golf carts.

"We've known with these lithium ion batteries there's been an issue with them. But what happens is, especially in saltwater, if they've been submerged due to floodwaters, whatever the case may be, they can easily become compromised and can light off on their own, basically, at any time," Troiano III told New Jersey 101.5.

Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26 (Chief Ernest Troian III) Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26

Saltwater flooding creates a dangerous battery problem

Areas of West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood were flooded, according to Troiano.

The chief said batteries exposed to floodwater also should be moved out of a structure to decrease the danger of fire.

"Get them out from within your house, under your house, and try and get them out away from any kind of structure," Troiano said.

The warning comes after a golf cart submerged in floodwater was blamed for a fire at a house on Maple Avenue Thursday morning that caused heavy damage.

The residents of the home were not there, but firefighters found a dog in the bathroom that was in bad shape. It was taken to the Animal Clinic of the Wildwoods.

Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26 (Chief Ernest Troian III) Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26

Golf-cart battery linked to damaging house fire

"The golf cart was outside parked in the driveway, but under the second floor deck. That's where the area of origin was. And it caused a significant fire with a significant amount of damage as a result of this lithium ion battery," Troiano said.

Troiano suggested calling the manufacturer of the vehicle using the battery for further instructions about how to handle the battery, including possible removal.

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First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Ocean City