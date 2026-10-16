🚨Two Cape May County women face second-degree theft and conspiracy charges

🚨Court records describe an alleged theft using a cell phone in a hotel room

🚨Middle Township's superintendent addressed a staff member's arrest in a letter to parents.

ATLANTIC CITY — A middle school computer teacher and another Cape May County woman face criminal charges after investigators say they took $1,250 from a man they met at a bar inside Harrah's casino.

Court records show Amanda Crafts, 35, of Wildwood, and Veda Engel, 23, of Cape May, are charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit robbery following an October 3 encounter at the Atlantic City casino.

According to an affidavit, Engel exchanged phone numbers with the man and invited him to her hotel room. Once there, Crafts and Engel allegedly removed his clothes and restrained him to the bed.

After the sexual encounter with Engel Crafts held the man down. Engel used the facial recognition security feature on his phone to transfer $1,250 to her own account through Apple Pay, according to the affidavit. Engel reportedly told the man the money was their “payment” for sex.

Middle Township school district addresses teacher's arrest

During a detention hearing on charges of second-degree counts of theft and conspiracy to commit robbery Thursday, Crafts told a judge she was a teacher, according to BreakingAC, which first reported the case. Crafts and Engel were both released from detention pending trial.

Crafts' LinkedIn profile identifies her as a computer teacher at Middle Township Middle School. She is also listed in the school's online staff directory under special area departments and computers.

Middle Township school Superintendent Stephanie DeRose sent a letter to parents Thursday addressing the arrest of a staff member at the middle school. The letter did not identify the individual.

DeRose said the incident was unrelated to the employee's “performance or responsibilities” and occurred outside Cape May County. She also said there was no threat, inappropriate behavior or misconduct involving a student.

The superintendent did not disclose Crafts' employment status with the district.

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