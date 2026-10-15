🔴Vincent Battiloro faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of 2 Cranford teens

🔴The girls' families say they hope a public trial will reveal what happened

🔴Court records show Battiloro is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27

CRANFORD — The man charged with murder in the deaths of two best friends in Cranford has been indicted by a grand jury.

Vincent Battiloro, 18, of Garfield faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas in September 2025. Prosecutors say Battiloro was driving a Jeep that approached the girls from behind at 70 mph as they sat on an e-bike on Burnside Avenue.

Battiloro was 17 at the time and was initially charged as a juvenile. The charges were waived to adult court in June.

Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (GoFundMe) Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025.

Families hope a public trial will reveal what happened

The evidence was reviewed by a Union County Superior Court judge, who determined there was enough probable cause for the case to proceed. Court records show Battiloro is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27.

“The families are hopeful that justice will be achieved and that a trial in open court will bring what happened to light,” the Niotis and Salas families said in a joint statement issued through their attorneys, Brent Bramnick and Cory Rothbort.

Battiloro's attorney, Brian N. Biglin, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment Thursday morning.

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Cranford YarnStormers "Love Storm" in honor of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025 (Teresa Murray, Cranford YarnStormers Cranford YarnStormers

Families still struggle with the loss one year later

On the recent first anniversary of the girls' deaths, Bramnick said the pain remains fresh for their families.

“It's still as difficult as it was from the beginning,” Bramnick told Eric Scott on Jersey Thing. “They still struggle every day just like you had said that their children are gone and they're gone because of this horrific violence.”

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