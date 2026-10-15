☑️The group Garden State Deplorables plans a pro-Trump on Saturday

☑️Organizer Greg says the caravan route will be revealed to participants Saturday

☑️A Rutgers-Eagleton poll found 24% of New Jersey adults viewed Trump favorably

With the midterm elections approaching and President Donald Trump's standing in New Jersey underwater, supporters of the president and ICE will hold a car and truck rally Saturday as “No Kings” protests return across the country.

The conservative group Garden State Deplorables is organizing the rally which starts at the Judy Blume service area on the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township. Participants will gather at 11 a.m. before heading out on a route that won't be announced until then.

The rally is intended to counter the “No Kings” protests planned for Saturday. Anyone is welcome to join

“We pick the days that they usually do something just to show that there is still some of us left in New Jersey that still back Donald Trump, still back the Republican Party in a red-blue state,” organizer Greg told New Jersey 101.5. For security reasons, Greg asked that his last name not be used.

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Social media image for Pro Trump & ICE car/truck rally (Garden State Deplorables) Social media image for Pro Trump & ICE car/truck rally

Supporters will take their message onto New Jersey roads

Instead of standing on sidewalks and street corners yelling, participants decorate their vehicles with red flags and signs bearing the word “Trump,” aiming to reach areas where they believe the displays will have the most impact.

Greg said turnout could range from a few dozen to more than 400, with groups from other states also expected to join Saturday's event.

He said organizers urge participants to keep their flags and banners “clean” because the rally will attract people of all ages.

“No Confederate flags. No anti-Muslim flags. No pride flags. No 'F this and that.' We try to keep it somewhat clean,” Greg said.

Participants in an earlier rally by the group Garden State Deplorables (Garden State Deplorables) Participants in an earlier rally by the group Garden State Deplorables

Trump's standing in New Jersey is a challenge for supporters

The rally comes as polls show Trump remains unpopular among New Jersey adults ahead of the midterm elections.

A Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Oct. 1 found that 24% of New Jersey adults had a favorable impression of Trump, while 66% viewed him unfavorably. Among independent voters, just 13% viewed him favorably.

Greg questioned polls showing Trump's popularity at historic lows around the country, saying pollsters are not including ultra-conservatives in their surveys.

Affordability is nothing new, Greg said, pointing to high diesel costs during Barack Obama's presidency. He also cited Iran as a longstanding problem, dating back to 1979.

Vehicles in previous Garden State Deplorables pro-Trump road rallies (Garden State Deplorables) Vehicles in previous Garden State Deplorables pro-Trump road rallies

New Jersey State Police warn drivers to follow traffic rules

State Police Capt. Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said police are aware of the planned rally and that gathering in a parking lot is legal. However, New Jersey Turnpike Authority rules regarding unattended vehicles at its service areas will be enforced.

“It is also lawful to travel on these roadways provided motorists comply with all traffic regulations and do not impede the normal flow of traffic,” Lebron said. “As always, our troopers will be on duty conducting routine traffic enforcement to ensure the safety of all motorists.”

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