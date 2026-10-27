🚨A 20-year-old Holmdel man died in a crash with a dump truck in Kentucky

🚨A Little Silver man was flown to a hospital for treatment

🚨The two young men have ties to Boston University and Vanderbilt University

HOLMDEL — A 20-year-old Monmouth County native was killed and a second man was seriously injured in a crash with a dump truck Friday morning in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said a Honda CR-V operated by Elijah Landers, 20, of Little Silver, collided with a dump truck around 9 a.m. at the four-way intersection of Pig Road and Brownsville Road in Pig, Kentucky.

Landers was driving east on Pig Road and attempting to cross Brownsville Road when the dump truck struck the Honda, according to state police.

Landers' passenger, Colin Sharpe, 20, of Holmdel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Landers was flown to a hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for treatment.

Holmdel man was student at Boston University

Sharpe was a junior at Boston University, where he was an active member of College Republicans at Boston University and ran for student government president.

He graduated from Holmdel High School with the Class of 2024.

Landers is a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom