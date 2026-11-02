Yes, after all these years, after all my principles, I finally signed up for E-ZPass.

Give me all your "Welcome to the '90s" jokes you want. I deserve it.

I really may be one of the last drivers in New Jersey to convert to E-ZPass other than future transplants and teens just beginning to drive. Allow me to explain why it took me so ridiculously long.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

The history

The NJ Turnpike opened in 1951 and the Garden State Parkway opened in sections in 1950 before being fully completed in 1957. Both long before my time.

So I grew up with them always having been there, always charging tolls, and nothing has ever changed.

That's the problem.

When these roads were being built, the pact the authorities had with the public was that they would be built on bonds and tolls would be charged until those bonds were paid off.

Once the roads were paid off, the tolls would be eliminated.

That never happened. They ran a bureaucratic three-card monte on us. A shell game.

Much like the Winchester Mystery House in California which had around-the-clock and usually unnecessary work performed on the house to ward off evil spirits, the toll roads have remained perpetually in debt.

They've always floated new bonds for new projects, widening lanes, making "improvements" and so on.

Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

The principles

It galls me that they got away with this. So much so that with Angry Young Man Syndrome I vowed long ago to never get E-ZPass because I knew it was playing right into their hands and guaranteeing that once enough people switched the conversation of getting rid of tolls would never be had again.

Something that was always supposed to happen would no longer even be debated.

I was right. It's not. Like every other bad thing about the state, we just grew to accept it.

The very radio station for which I work once did a 'Trash the Tolls' effort. This was just before I worked here, in the early '90s.

The result? Literal physical threats were phoned in to the radio station because certain people who worked for the toll authorities wanted to keep the fiefdom they had created.

Unlike the Florio tax revolt, it sadly petered out and died.

Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

For the longest time I was living in Hunterdon County and not very often using our toll roads so I just kept stubbornly choosing to pay cash.

I now live in Monmouth County. My girlfriend lives just down the Parkway with a toll separating us, and to make it worse it's a stupid exact change lane.

Constantly remembering to keep change in the car became too much.

I finally gave up my stubbornness and made the leap.

I'll have to find something else to be bull-headed and angry about.

A look back at the NJ Garden State Parkway token A nostalgic token of NJ history dating back to the 1980's. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant