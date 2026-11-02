☑️Monmouth Beach police say parents did not take vandalism seriously on Mischief Night

☑️Detectives say they plan to file formal charges against those responsible for damage

☑️A Lakehurst farm believes up to $100 in products were taken from its roadside stand

Halloween-related trouble in two New Jersey towns left police investigating property damage and a small family farm questioning its future after products were taken from its roadside stand without payment.

Monmouth Beach police expressed disappointment that some parents dismissed their children's behavior as “just Mischief Night” after being contacted about property damage or having to pick up their children at police headquarters.

“We want to make one thing completely clear: just because it is ‘Mischief Night’ does not give anyone a license to damage municipal, school, or personal property. Vandalism and destruction of property are crimes, not traditions,” the department said in a Facebook statement.

Detectives are reviewing security video and will be filing formal charges against anyone responsible for causing damage.

A small NJ farm says theft could threaten its future

The owners of Santaita Family Farm in Lakehurst said products were taken from their small roadside stand without payment on Saturday, putting the future of the operation in question.

“We understand that tonight was Halloween. We understand there was excitement, children, families, and lots of activity throughout the evening. But Halloween does not make stealing okay,” the farm wrote in a Facebook post.

The owners estimate that $80 to $100 worth of products was stolen. They acknowledged that the amount might not seem like much, but said the loss matters to a small business struggling to survive.

“It represents hours of hard work, time, materials, money, and effort. It’s money that we depend on to reinvest back into our little farm so we can continue growing, creating, and offering products to our community,” the farm wrote.

The owners said they plan to install security cameras around the stand and report future thefts to police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom