🔴 Jacob Fleig was injured in a cliff-jumping accident on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

🏥 His family says he has undergone multiple life-saving procedures and surgeries.

❤️ A fundraiser is helping cover medical transport home and the long recovery ahead.

A Camden County man was nearly killed in Italy while on vacation with his fiancée, according to his family.

Jacob Fleig was injured in a cliff-jumping accident on the Amalfi Coast on Monday, Oct. 5, the Daily Voice first reported.

Since then, Fleig's been hospitalized overseas in the ICU while his family anxiously waits until he's well enough to come back to New Jersey. According to his family, the man from Berlin Township has endured multiple life-saving procedures and surgeries.

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Jacob Fleig with his fiancée (Jimmy Dorner via GoFundMe) Jacob Fleig with his fiancée (Jimmy Dorner via GoFundMe)

NJ man's recovery will continue after he returns home

Once Fleig is back home, he'll still need care, including additional surgeries and physical therapy, according to his brother Jimmy Dorner. Dorner said his brother was a joyous and charismatic soul.

"On behalf of my brother, I am asking for your support, generosity, and prayers; to help with medical bills, medical transport back to the US, and assistance with his care and recovery," Dorner said.

Click here for Jacob Fleig's GoFundMe

More than $36,000 had been raised as of late Wednesday morning.

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy (Part 2) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

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