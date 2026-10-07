☑️An SUV jumped a curb near Lindenwold High School and struck six teenagers

☑️Firefighters lifted the SUV off one teen who was trapped underneath

☑️The 16-year-old driver faces multiple aggravated assault charges as a juvenile

LINDENWOLD — A 16-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV that struck six teenagers on a Lindenwold sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters had to lift a Cadillac SUV off one of the teens who was trapped underneath when it jumped the curb on East Gibbsboro Road around 2:10 p.m. near Lindenwold High School. Five other teens were also struck. All six teens are between 14 and 16 years old.

The teenage driver now faces multiple charges

The Lindenwold teen was charged as a juvenile with one count of second-degree aggravated assault, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault and joyriding. He is being held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center. Because of his juvenile status, his identity was not disclosed.

Lindenwold police did not disclose whether the teen is a student at Lindenwold High School or how fast he was traveling. Police also did not have an update on the condition of the other students.

Superintendent Kristin P. O'Neil warned against sharing information found online about the condition of any of those involved, saying it may be inaccurate. She also asked that the privacy of those involved be respected, keeping in mind that the victims are all minors, many of whom attended Lindenwold High School.

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