🚨Six teens ages 14 to 16 were struck while walking along East Gibbsboro Road.

🚨Firefighters lifted the SUV to free one teen trapped underneath.

🚨Police have not filed charges as the investigation continues

LINDENWOLD — Six South Jersey teens walking home from high school were struck by an SUV that jumped the curb, trapping one of them underneath.

The SUV struck the teens walking along East Gibbsboro Road around 2:10 p.m., according to Lindenwold police. Fire and rescue personnel lifted the SUV to free the trapped teen, who was flown to Cooper University Hospital.

All six teens who were struck were between the ages of 14 and 16. Lindenwold High School is located about a block from the crash scene. Lindenwold Superintendent Kristin O'Neil told CBS Philadelphia that counseling was available for students.

The driver and a passenger inside the SUV were detained by police.

A man working at a grocery store across the street told CBS Philadelphia that he and his co-workers got into a fight with the driver after he tried to flee the scene on foot. The man said they put the driver in a "full nelson" until police arrived.

Video footage of the crash scene showed the SUV was a Cadillac with a partially smashed windshield. The SUV also hit a metal fence along the sidewalk.

Police said no charges have been filed and their investigation is ongoing.

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