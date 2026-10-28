☑️Police say anyone who enters the closed Clementon Park could face arrest

☑️A social media post is encouraging people to sneak into the park on Halloween.

☑️An auction ended Monday but plans for the property remain undisclosed

CLEMENTON — If you're planning to spend Halloween at Clementon Park & Splash World, police are warning you to think twice.

A Facebook post is challenging people to sneak into the closed park on Halloween night to "play hide and seek." But Clementon police say the 119-year-old park is not abandoned or vacant. It is still owned by IB Parks and Entertainment, and private security continues to patrol the property.

"The Clementon Police Department will be increasing patrols in and around the park throughout the weekend. Anyone found unlawfully entering or trespassing on the property will be subject to arrest and appropriate criminal charges," the department wrote.

Post about going to Clementon Park & Splash World on Halloween (Mikal Allen via Facebook) Post about going to Clementon Park & Splash World on Halloween

Clementon Park closed, but its future remains uncertain

Clementon Park Holdings, a division of Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park, bought the park in 2021 for $2.37 million, just in time to open for the summer.

At the end of this year's season, IB announced in September that the park was permanently closing after 119 years.

The property was put up for auction on Oct. 21 with a starting bid of $1.5 million. The auction ended Monday, but the buyer and future plans for the park have not been disclosed.

The park remains mostly intact, with rides like the Thunder Drop, the Ring of Fire loop, Sea Dragon arc swing, Torpedo Rush and Pirates Landing still standing.

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