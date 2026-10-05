🚨Police said two people were shot inside the Sicklerville Wawa Sunday night

🚨No employees or bystanders were injured

🚨Investigators have not disclosed what led to the shooting or identified the victims

WINSLOW — Two adults were shot inside a South Jersey Wawa on Sunday night.

A gunshot victim at the store on Sicklerville Road in the Sicklerville section of Winslow was reported to police around 9 p.m. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAuley.

A second man with a gunshot wound from the Wawa walked into Jefferson Washington Township Hospital 7 miles away in Sewell. Both men were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Police said no employees or bystanders were injured but did not disclose what may have led to the shooting or the identities of the victims. There was no threat to the public, according to police.

MacAuley did not disclose where inside the store the shooting took place. Pictures and video from the store show police tape blocking one lane of pumps in front of the store. The entrances into the station were blocked off.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winslow police at 609-567-0700 ext. 1187 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-3073.

ALSO READ: Wealth NJ neighborhood stunned as 3 adults found dead in home

Douglass Cobb (L) is accused of killing Bruce Gress (R) in a shooting Sept 18 outside a Toms River Wawa store (OCPO, Facebook via Bruce Gress) Toms River accused killer still on run - Douglass Cobb (L) is accused of killing Bruce Gress (R) in a shooting Sept 18 outside a Toms River Wawa store (OCPO, Facebook via Bruce Gress)

Second Wawa shooting in New Jersey

The Sicklerville shooting is the second shooting at a New Jersey Wawa in the past month.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Douglas Cobb, 51, of Toms River, fired at a man in the head at the Wawa store on Route 37 westbound at Garfield Avenue around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Cobb has been wanted on a first-degree murder charge since being identified as the accused gunman in the death of Bruce Gress.

Two Ocean County men, along with two women — one from Howell and the other from Lakewood — each face a charge of hindering the apprehension of another. All are in custody, but Cobb has not yet been apprehended.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was included in this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom