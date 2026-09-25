⚠️ Four New Jersey residents face charges for allegedly helping Douglas Cobb avoid arrest.

➡️ Two men and two women are accused of hindering the investigation into Bruce Gress' killing.

🔴 Cobb remains wanted on a first-degree murder charge as investigators seek information.

TOMS RIVER — Four New Jersey residents are in trouble for helping an accused killer dodge police after a shooting outside a Toms River convenience store.

Douglas Cobb, 51, has been wanted on a first-degree murder charge since being identified as the accused gunman in the death of Bruce Gress the morning of Sept. 18, outside a Wawa store on Route 37 westbound at Garfield Avenue.

Two Ocean County men, along with two women — one from Howell and the other from Lakewood — each face a charge of hindering the apprehension of another, as filed on Thursday.

Douglass Cobb is accused of killing Bruce Gress on Sept. 18 in a shooting outside a Toms River Wawa store (OCPO) Toms River accused killer still on run -

Four face hindering charges in Toms River shooting case

As of Friday, 43-year-old Bayville resident Sylvester Green and 46-year-old Cherice Nicholson, of Howell, were held at Ocean County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Another of those charged with hindering, 48-year-old Jennifer Rizalvo, of Lakewood, was served the charge via summons pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

The final accused accomplice charged with hindering, 50-year-old Ronald Hagan, of Brick Township, was a fugitive as of Friday night.

Detectives said that Hagan, Green, Nicholson, and Rizalvo each helped Cobb in avoiding arrest or lied to law enforcement.

Read More: Toms River Wawa shooting suspect identified

(L) Sylvester Green, of Bayville, and (R) Cherice Nicholson, of Howell, are each charged with hindering in the search for accused killer Douglas Cobb (OC jail) (L) Sylvester Green, of Bayville, and (R) Cherice Nicholson, of Howell, are each charged with hindering in the search for accused killer Douglas Cobb (OC jail)

Police say Cobb shot Gress in his parked vehicle

Cobb shot the 42-year-old Gress in the head, while each was in their respective, parked vehicles, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

“These arrests send a powerful message that anyone who intentionally aids Douglas Cobb evade law enforcement, will be held accountable and face consequences for their unlawful actions,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a written statement on Friday.

“We are working round-the-clock to apprehend Cobb so that he may be brought to justice for the killing of Bruce Gress,” Billhimer continued.

The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

Law enforcement also shared a newer photo of Cobb, which Billhimer said was taken from police body worn camera footage from June.

Both the accused killer and the victim of the shooting have criminal records of unrelated offenses.

Cobb, who is also known as Douglas Green, has convictions for drug dealing, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

Bruce J Gress was shot and killed on Sept. 18, 2026 in Toms River (facebookcom via bjgress5) Bruce J Gress was shot and killed on Sept. 18, 2026 in Toms River (facebookcom via bjgress5)

Gress previously served a year in Ocean County jail and two years probation, after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in 2022.

Before that, Gress was sentenced to seven years in prison on an attempted murder conviction in Florida, Jersey Shore Online reported.

In 2014, Gress strangled, beat and kicked a woman in the face until she was unconscious, before leaving her in a hotel room, St. Petersburg Police said.

Gress’ girlfriend told investigators they had moved in together in May, after dating for about two years, NJ.com reported, citing the affidavit filed in the case.

She knew of his criminal past, and said Gress was staying out of trouble and was a “homebody,” the affidavit said, according to the same report.

Investigators have not publicly shared any potential motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about Cobb's location has been urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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