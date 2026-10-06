⚠️ Police say David Grodnick killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

➡️ Officers found all three family members dead inside their Skillman home Friday.

🔴 A wellness check had been requested the day before the bodies were discovered.

Police have identified the three family members found dead in a very grim discovery late last week inside a Skillman home.

David Grodnick shot and killed his wife, 62-year-old Lora "Lori" Grodnick, and their 24-year-old daughter, Sloane Grodnick, before turning the gun on himself, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Somerset County Prosecutor leads triple death investigation in Skillman, Montgomery Township (Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock SKILLMAN double murder suicide - Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock

Autopsies confirm double killing, suicide

All three were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Montgomery Township Police first responded to the six-bedroom house on Wild Azalea Drive on Thursday, when a wellness check on the family had been requested.

Officers got no answer from inside and ultimately left the home.

Police then returned to the Grodnick residence late Friday afternoon and got inside, where they found the mother and daughter dead in separate bedrooms.

The body of 61-year-old David Grodnick was found, alongside a gun also inside the home, McDonald said.

Autopsies by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office positively confirmed the case as a double-homicide and suicide.

Somerset County Prosecutor leads triple death investigation in Skillman, Montgomery Township (Google Maps) SKILLMAN double murder suicide -

Sloane Grodnick was pursuing a master’s degree in art

Sloane Grodnick had graduated from the Hun School of Princeton, before attending and getting a bachelor’s degree at Savannah College of Art and Design in 2024.

At the time of her death, she was enrolled in the Masters of fine arts program at Rhode Island School of Design, according to her social media accounts.

David Grodnick worked in commercial title insurance

David Grodnick had worked for Land Services USA for the past 18 months as a Senior Vice President and Underwriting Counsel. The company is a commercial title insurance agency.

Before that, he worked for nearly 21 years with First American Title, according to his Linkedin profile.

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