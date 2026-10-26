🐈 Two cats in West Deptford suffered suspected gunshot wounds in separate incidents, police said.

🚨 Both cats needed major surgery, including a leg amputation and surgical removal of an eye.

🏠 Police are investigating as a veterinary clinic urges owners to keep outdoor cats inside and watch for injuries.

WEST DEPTFORD — A disturbing case of animal cruelty is under investigation after a Camden County veterinary clinic told a Gloucester County police department that two separate cats were brought to their facility with suspected gunshot wounds.

Both animals arrived at Epic Vet Urgent Care in Cherry Hill on Oct.23 with serious life-threatening injuries and received immediate medical attention, according to a released statement from the West Deptford Police Department.

Police said the injuries for each cat appeared to be consistent with a small-caliber firearm or pellet gun.

Two West Deptford cats shot in separate incidents

One cat was shot outside near Ford and May Avenues, and the other near Crown Point Road and Church Street.

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“The cats came from two separate households. One needed a leg amputation, and the other needed an enucleation, which is surgical removal of an eye. Both are recovering at home with their families,” according to the staff at Epic Vet Urgent Care.

Vet urges owners to protect outdoor cats

The veterinary clinic has sent a reminder to people who have cats that spend time outdoors. Please consider keeping them inside for now, especially overnight and at dawn and dusk, the staff urged.

Also, when your cat does come home, check them for any limping, swelling, small puncture wounds, or even a behavior change. Gunshot and pellet wounds can be very small and easy to miss under fur.

If anyone notices that their pet is injured, please take them to a vet immediately.

West Deptford police seek information in cat shootings

West Deptford police said they take each one of these types of incidents very seriously and investigate each case as thoroughly as possible.

If anyone has any information about the double cat shootings, please call Det. Goggin.

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