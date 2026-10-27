⚠️ Prosecutors say a former firefighter used AI to make fake nude images of two women and post them online.

❗ Daniel Pfeiffer, 37, of Old Tappan was paroled in June 2025 and is now in Bergen County Jail.

❓ It’s unclear whether the new arrest violates his parole.

OLD TAPPAN — A former firefighter convicted of stalking in 2022 and paroled last year is back in jail, accused of using artificial intelligence to make and post fake nude images of two women.

Daniel Pfeiffer, 37, of Old Tappan was arrested on Thursday. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said he’s charged with two counts each of third-degree creation of deceptive visual media, third-degree distribution of deceptive visual media, third-degree invasion of privacy, fourth-degree cyber-harassment, and harassment.

He has been remanded to Bergen County Jail.

Pfeiffer is accused of using artificial intelligence to make fake nude images of two adult women. These images, called deepfakes, are illegal to create in New Jersey.

Prosecutors didn’t identify the women, but they say Pfeiffer included their real names and photos when he posted the deepfakes on social media starting in May 2026.

While investigators say Pfeiffer used AI to make these most recent deepfakes, accusations that he made fake nudes go back long before the ever-evolving technology was released to the public.

Daniel Pfeiffer (BCPO/NJ Department of Corrections) Daniel Pfeiffer (BCPO/NJ Department of Corrections)

Two women said in 2018 that he’d been making fake nudes since the early 2010s

In 2018, two women — an ex-girlfriend and a female family friend — told NorthJersey.com that Pfeiffer had been making these fake nudes since the early 2010s. He's pleaded guilty in at least four previous similar cases. A judge once called his behavior "compulsive and repetitive."

Pfeiffer was most recently convicted of stalking in violation of a court order in 2022. He was sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years.

State prison records show that he was paroled in June 2025. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office to clarify whether the most recent arrest is a violation of his parole.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt