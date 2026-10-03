⚠️ Police found two women and a man dead inside a six-bedroom Skillman home.

➡️ Investigators say both women appeared to have been shot and a man was found near a gun.

🔴 Officers did not make entry into the house until over a day after the wellness call.

MONTGOMERY — Authorities are investigating what appeared to be a double-murder suicide, as police recovered the bodies of two women and a man from a expansive home in the Skillman section.

Montgomery Township Police were called on Thursday around 3 p.m. to do a wellness check on a household along Wild Azalea Lane.

Officers responded and got no answer, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said on Saturday.

They left and began to look into where the residents might be.

Somerset County Prosecutor leads triple death investigation in Skillman, Montgomery Township (Google Maps) SKILLMAN double murder suicide -

Three bodies found inside Skillman home

Over 24 hours later on Friday at 5:52 p.m., Montgomery police were able to get inside, McDonald said.

Officers then made the grim discovery of the bodies of two women, found within separate bedrooms of the six-bedroom residence.

Both victims appeared to have been shot.

The body of a man was also found inside the house, near a gun, with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, McDonald said.

(Somerset County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) SKILLMAN double murder suicide -

Autopsies planned as investigation continues

Autopsies were scheduled by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the bodies and confirm cause and manner of death, the prosecutor said.

Already, the case was sending shockwaves through the community.

The quiet residential street is lined with sprawling houses that range in value from just over a million dollars to $2 million.

Skillman in Montgomery Township, NJ (Google Maps) SKILLMAN double murder suicide -

Skillman has long maintained a safe suburb distinction, with roughly 345 residents, tucked into the southwest corner of the township.

It's surrounded by multiple country clubs, park land and wooded area, and lies east of several vineyards in nearby Hunterdon County.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation was urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Police Department at 908-359-3222 or via OPS Tips.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom