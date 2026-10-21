⚠️ A NJ firefighter faces 10 charges involving child sexual abuse material.

➡️ Drew Martucci worked for the Jersey City and Old Bridge fire departments before his unpaid suspension.

🔴 Investigators traced online chats to Martucci and recovered two cellphones during a search of his Monroe Township home.

A New Jersey firefighter is accused of collecting child sexual abuse videos and photos, often pretending to be half his age in pressing minors to send him such nude images.

Drew Martucci, of Monroe Township, was arrested and charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material and nine other charges.

The 28-year-old Martucci has been employed as both a Jersey City Firefighter and an Old Bridge firefighter.

He was suspended without pay from both departments as soon as his arrest and criminal charges were confirmed.

The other charges against Martucci are as follows:

▪️second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material

▪️second-degree attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material

▪️second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material

▪️third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

▪️third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material

▪️third-degree invasion of privacy

▪️third-degree distributing obscene material to a child (two counts)

Photo by appshunter.io on Unsplash A yellow and blue iPhone sitting on top of a wooden table

A cyber tip from Maryland led investigators to Martucci

State Police received a cyber tip out of Maryland on Oct. 5, when a 12-year-old girl there came forward to authorities.

The victim reported sexually graphic messages on Snapchat back in July. Police said Martucci sent the child a photo of his genitals and asked her to send him a photo of her bare chest, according to an affidavit in the case.

Using the digital information from the tip, investigators linked similar exchanges to Discord chats recovered from 2024, also traced back to Martucci.

More evidence was collected, including Snapchat and Discord chats linked to Martucci, who in 2024 was living in Jersey City.



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Investigators say Martucci posed as a teenager online

He is accused of posing as a 14-to-17 year old multiple times, asking for child victims to “get naked” and sending other photos of him pleasuring himself.

When investigators searched his Monroe home on Tuesday, they recovered two cell phones, which were found to contain less than 1,000 files of child sexual exploitation.

Martucci initially told police they would find child sexual abuse matierals on his devices and admitted to using the social media accounts, before eventually asking for an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Martucci held pending detention hearing

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information on the investigation was asked to call Detective Ken McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

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