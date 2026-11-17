New Jersey apparently hasn’t found enough ways to separate us from our money, so now we’re putting cameras on poles to do the dirty work for parking enforcement officers.

Because apparently even writing a parking ticket requires too much human effort these days.

Cameras are giving tickets through the mail to the registered owners of vehicles.

Sometimes these are called SafetySticks, others are called CAPE or Camera-Assisted Parking Enforcement. Yeah, well, not all heroes use CAPEs. In fact none should.

On Monday, Jersey City officially launched its new Camera-Assisted Parking Enforcement pilot program in several targeted commercial corridors, including the Grove Street PATH station and Newark Pedestrian Plaza in Ward E, along with Bergen Square in Ward C.



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(Getty Stock) JC starts CAPE parking ticket pilot - Getty Stock

Who's getting ticketed

The cameras will be looking for double parking, vehicles blocking crosswalks and bike lanes, improper parking near intersections and motorists overstaying their welcome in loading zones according to News12 New Jersey.

Jersey City insists the cameras won’t automatically issue tickets. Instead, they’ll photograph suspected violations, complete with timestamps, and a police parking enforcement official will review each image before a citation is mailed to the registered owner.

Well, isn’t that comforting? Because I’m sure the human officer reviewing the photos won’t just serve as a money grabbing rubber stamp for the city. Yeah, right.

Photo by Jackson Simmer on Unsplash red and white no smoking sign

Happening around NJ

Jersey City isn’t the first. Belleville, Montclair, Boonton, Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights, Wood-Ridge, North Arlington, Little Falls, Rutherford, Linden, Cranford and Hoboken are among the New Jersey communities using or experimenting with similar camera-assisted parking enforcement systems, including the aforementioned pole-mounted SafetyStick technology.

Let me be clear. I have no problem with enforcing legitimate parking regulations. Don’t block a fire hydrant. Don’t park in a crosswalk. Don’t double park and turn an already miserable New Jersey commute into an obstacle course.

But I absolutely HATE the idea of camera enforcement and, especially, tickets arriving in the mail weeks after the alleged violation.

How exactly are you supposed to defend yourself? Maybe there was a temporary obstruction. Maybe there were circumstances that aren’t visible in a photograph. By the time that envelope shows up, you’ve probably forgotten where you were, what happened and why you stopped in the first place.

You can’t go back in time and recreate the circumstances. You can’t point to something you remember seeing that morning. You’re left trying to defend yourself against a photograph and somebody else’s interpretation of it.

And here’s what really bothers me: the slippery slope.

A slippery slope

Remember New Jersey’s failed red-light camera experiment? Remember how that was supposed to make intersections safer? It ultimately became such a mess that the program was allowed to expire.

What’s stopping us from eventually revisiting that idea? Or introducing speed cameras like those used in Maryland, where your speed can be photographed and a ticket mailed to your house?

First it’s parking. Then it’s red lights. Then it’s speeding. Then perhaps somebody decides there’s another traffic infraction that can be monitored remotely.

At what point does every trip in your car become a potential revenue-generating opportunity for some municipality?

There is a difference between public safety and turning our streets into an automated surveillance and ticket-writing operation.

If somebody is illegally parked and an officer witnesses it, write the ticket. At least the driver has an opportunity to understand what’s happening and challenge the circumstances while they’re still fresh.

I don’t want a robot watching my car, taking pictures and sending me an expensive little surprise several weeks later.

New Jersey already has enough cameras, taxes, tolls and government overreach. We don’t need to hire Big Brotheras our meter maid, too.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant