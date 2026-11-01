⚠️ Toms River Mayor insults a resident during public council meeting and goes viral.

➡️ The council has since passed a 4-3 resolution of no confidence, calling the mayor’s behavior “reprehensible.”

🗳️ Rodrick survived a recall effort this year and is expected to face voters again in 2027.

TOMS RIVER — Recent insults hurled by the township's mayor at a local resident during public comment at a Toms River Township Council meeting have gone viral, far beyond New Jersey.

It was a new fever pitch for Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick, who in January walked out of the year's first council meeting and has been part of multiple shouting matches with other elected officials.

“Did you get a job, yet Dana? Are you still living in the basement at home,” Rodrick fired off at a woman as she stood at the podium at the Oct. 19 meeting, which was live streamed on Youtube.

“I told you to stop sending me this crap,” Toms River resident Dana Tormollan first said, holding a recently received township letter in-hand.

“I live in my own house and pay my own bills, so back off there, jacka**,” she added.

“Get a job — get a job” Rodrick, a 50-year-old married father of two children, repeated.

“You’re collecting benefits on these people’s backs,” Tormollan countered, before telling council members “He’s calm, because he’s a condescending pr*ck.”

The exchange has since been shared and reported on by TMZ, People and the New York Post, among other outlets.





Read More: Pemberton Township mayor threatens resident during meeting

Toms River via Youtube - Mayor Dan Rodrick and Business Administrator Jon Salanis via Toms River Youtube

'Toms River cannot survive another four years' says woman mocked by mayor

The target of the mayor’s now viral, personal insults said that the widespread public attention has been “a lot.”

“Honestly, the only thing I can say is that I really hope that people don’t have short memories when he starts his re-election campaign for next year," Tormollan said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday.

She continued she hopes "we can get someone who’s biggest concern is returning Toms River to what it was before they took over."

“Toms River cannot survive another four years with them in town hall,” she added, referring to Rodrick and Toms River Business Administrator Jonathan Salonis, who is next to the mayor in the now viral video.

Entire year has been punctuated by fights between Toms River elected officials

The mayor and entire seven-person township council in Toms River are Republicans.

However, during much of Rodrick's term in office, the council has frequently split by the same 4-3 vote along various issues.

In January, Rodrick criticized a proposal rule that could allow the council to bar him from attending meetings for continued public interruptions.

Rodrick, Salonis and two council members all walked out as public comments were being opened.

There have also been shouting matches and curses traded between Rodrick and council members at meetings in March and July, NJ.com reported.

(Toms River Council Meetings via Youtube ) Toms River Council Meetings via Youtube

Rodrick previously survived recall effort

Earlier this year, Rodrick survived a recall campaign in February, which fell about 1,500 signatures short of the 18,464 required to launch a special election.

That amount is 25% of the registered voters in the township as of the last general election.

Rodrick was first elected to the township council as a Democrat. He switched political parties mid-way through his first year in office in 2018.

The Jersey City native lost his first race for mayor in 2019, before winning his second campaign for mayor.

He started his term in January 2024, which runs through the end of 2027.

Mayor's teaching job and school board lawsuit

In December 2024, Rodrick was placed on indefinite leave in Middletown as a middle school teacher, where he had worked for over 20 years.

The school board accused him of using his time at work to handle calls and business related to his political office in Ocean County.

Rodrick later filed a lawsuit against the largely Republican-led Middletown School Board, claiming political retaliation and civil rights violations and calling it a “political witch hunt,” NJ.com reported.

He has since started a new job in Essex County as an assistant principal at Irvington High School.

Rodrick did not immediately answer a request for comment on Sunday.

Council passes resolution of no confidence, and 'dueling' censures

At the meeting on Oct. 28, the Toms River Township Council voted 4–3 to pass a resolution of no confidence against Rodrick, for "reprehensible behavior, disruption of official proceedings, and decorum violations" at the previous session, the New York Post reported.

A resolution was also introduced at Wednesday's meeting, on the censure of Councilman Thomas Nivison for making offensive and derogatory comments toward Salonis and Councilwoman Lynn O'Toole.

Footage of Councilman Craig Coleman sitting at a desk, reading the resolution as audio from the livestream can be heard in the background, was slammed by Council President David Ciccozzi as "more shenanigans."

O'Toole was separately censured at the same session for a "systematic failure" to attending the council meetings in person over several months. She was accused of failing to notify the council of remote participation at least 24 hours in advance.

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