You already know it is expensive. You feel it every month when the bills stack up on the kitchen table. But there is something clarifying about seeing all the reasons laid out in one place — not as a surprise, but as a confirmation of what you have been living with for years.

New Jersey costs 12 percent more than the national average to live in. A single person needs roughly $2,772 a month just to cover the basics. A family of four needs $6,104. Those are not luxury numbers. That is just the floor.

SEE ALSO: Staying in NJ is starting to feel like a bad relationship

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The 10 costs that make New Jersey one of the most expensive states in America

1. Property taxes — the highest in the nation New Jersey's effective property tax rate of 1.77 percent is the highest of any state in the country — more than double the national average of 0.89 percent. The statewide average bill tops $10,570 a year. In Bergen, Morris and Essex counties it pushes well past $12,000. You pay it whether you are working, retired or somewhere in between. It never goes down. And Trenton has been promising reform for decades without delivering it.

2. Housing costs — 32 percent above the national average The median home price in New Jersey is $584,000 — well above the national median of $447,000. Average rent for a one-bedroom statewide runs $2,084 a month compared to the national average of $1,639. In Jersey City that one-bedroom averages $3,182. In Hoboken it is higher. Housing is the single biggest driver of the cost gap between New Jersey and the rest of the country.

3. Car insurance — among the highest in America The average annual auto insurance premium in New Jersey is $3,414. The national average is $1,258. That gap — more than $2,000 a year — is the result of traffic density, a litigious legal environment, and the sheer number of cars on the road in one of the most densely populated states in the country. You grumble every time the renewal comes. The bill does not care.

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4. Tolls — a tax you pay just for driving The Garden State Parkway. The New Jersey Turnpike. The Delaware River bridges. The commuter crossings. New Jersey drivers pay tolls constantly and the rates keep going up. Regular commuters on the Turnpike or Parkway can pay $15 to $20 a day just to get to work and back. Over a year that adds up to thousands of dollars that residents in most other states simply do not pay.

5. State income tax — progressive and persistent New Jersey's top income tax rate is 10.75 percent for high earners, but the tax hits the middle class too. Combined with federal taxes, New Jersey workers routinely take home significantly less of each paycheck than workers in states with lower or no income tax. You earn more here on average — and give more back.

6. Childcare — top five most expensive in the country Parents in New Jersey pay $1,500 to $2,000 a month for infant care. The state consistently ranks in the top five nationally for childcare costs. For families with two working parents, childcare can consume an entire second income. It is one of the hidden budget killers that does not show up in headline cost-of-living numbers but destroys monthly budgets in real life.

7. Utility bills — comfort costs more here Electric, gas and water bills in New Jersey run higher than the national average, particularly in winter and summer when the climate demands serious heating and cooling. Jersey City residents regularly report electric bills above $200 in winter months. Statewide utility costs add $500 to $650 a month to the average household budget.

8. Groceries — noticeably higher than most states Grocery bills in New Jersey run about 8 percent above the national average. The average weekly grocery spend statewide is $274 compared to $270 nationally — a gap that seems small until you multiply it across a year and a family. In denser areas near New York or Philadelphia the premium is higher. The cart fills up and the total surprises you every time.

9. Healthcare costs — above average and climbing Healthcare expenses in New Jersey run higher than most of the country, driven by the concentration of medical services in urban areas and the overall cost premium baked into everything in the state. Insurance premiums, out-of-pocket costs and prescription prices all trend above the national baseline. It is the category most people forget to factor in until they need it.

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10. The compounding effect — when everything adds up at once This is the one that actually breaks people. Each of these costs is painful on its own. Together they create something different — a financial pressure that is constant, cumulative and inescapable. Property taxes, mortgage or rent, car insurance, tolls, income tax, childcare, utilities, groceries and healthcare do not take turns. They all hit every single month. And they go up every year.

What the number actually looks like when you add it all up

A family of four in New Jersey needs $6,104 a month just to cover the basics. That is before college savings, retirement contributions, vacations, home repairs or anything that makes life feel like more than survival.

This is not a complaint. It is a ledger. And every New Jersey resident reading this already knows every line on it by heart.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





