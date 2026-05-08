🔴 A Jersey City marina worker allegedly killed a male goose in front of its mate and newborn goslings, sparking outrage from animal rescue advocates.

🔴 Jersey City Animal Control, prosecutors and NJ environmental officials are investigating the disturbing incident near Liberty State Park.

🔴 Canada geese are federally protected in New Jersey, making it illegal to harm them or disturb nests without permits.

JERSEY CITY — At least one animal group is outraged after a man reportedly killed a male goose in front of its mate and newly hatched goslings, sparking an investigation.

Jersey City goose killing sparks outrage near Liberty State Park

State and local officials are investigating after a Liberty Harbor Marina worker in Jersey City murdered the goose with his bare hands in front of his mate and three newly-born goslings, after it had been reportedly aggressive towards people nearby, while protecting his family, according to the animal rescue group PAD PAWS on Facebook.

“Witnesses watched the worker provoke the goose and then killed him right there in the parking lot and in front of his mate,” PAD PAWS wrote on social media.

The horrifying incident unfolded on the Jersey City side of the Morris Canal, across from Liberty State Park.

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Animal rescue group says grieving goose family needs protection

“We have a mourning mother goose who watched her mate be killed at the hands of a human. We are at a loss of next steps for keeping the other families who are nesting nearby safe, and are asking for the public’s help,” the group wrote.

They said the geese should be able to raise their goslings in a safe environment. “All this man had to do was walk away,” PAD PAWS wrote.

Hudson County prosecutors, NJ DEP investigating alleged animal cruelty

The City’s Division of Animal Care and Control is actively involved, and a Jersey City Humane Law Enforcement Officer is investigating the incident. Additionally, the matter has been referred to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from the City of Jersey City.

"Jersey City takes matters involving animal cruelty seriously and remains committed to the humane and lawful treatment of all animals. We will continue working with the appropriate agencies to ensure this matter is handled responsibly, thoroughly, and in accordance with the law," city spokesman Nathaniel Styer said.

Canada geese protected under federal wildlife laws in New Jersey

Canada geese are protected in New Jersey under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, making it illegal to harm, capture, relocate, or destroy their nests or eggs without specific federal and state permits.

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