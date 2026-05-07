🏋️ Gym locker room thefts in Wall Township led police to uncover an alleged identity fraud and cellphone scam operation.

📱 Investigators say the suspects used stolen identities to finance iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods before abandoning the accounts.

🚔 Two Monmouth County men are now jailed on fraud, theft and drug charges after the months-long investigation.

WALL — Two men were arrested following an investigation into gym locker room thefts in one Monmouth County township, which led to an even bigger identity fraud scheme.

Wall Township gym locker room theft investigation expands

Police said a series of thefts occurred inside locker rooms at the Genesis Health Club in Wall Township. This investigation led police to uncover a “bust-out” cellular fraud scheme.

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According to the investigation, one suspect, Andrew Cosenza, 26, of Manasquan, would check into the gym and then allow the second suspect, Edward Byham, 35, of Howell, to enter through a side door to avoid the front desk and primary surveillance, according to Detective Michael Cacciatore.

The pair stole cash, credit cards, and other personal items, police said.

Police uncover identity theft and cellphone fraud scheme

When Cosenza was arrested on Dec. 20, 2025, he was found in possession of suspected heroin and various prescription pills, as well as stolen passport cards, several stolen credit and debit cards, a Georgia driver’s license, and a New York driver’s license, belonging to other people, Cacciatore said.

Counterfeit checks were also seized, according to Cacciatore.

Cacciatore said a deeper dive revealed a “bust-out” cellular fraud scheme, where the suspects used stolen personal information to open new cellular accounts, and rapidly finance high-value electronics such as iPhones, Apple watches, and AirPods, with the intent to abandon the accounts without making payments.

Stolen electronics shipped to address tied to suspect

The items were then shipped to an address connected to Cosenza, according to officials.

Cosenza has been charged with credit card fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of CDS. Byham was charged with identity theft, credit card theft, and receiving stolen property.

“This investigation shows the commitment of our detective bureau to protecting our residents from those who use stolen information for financial gain,” said Lt. Steven Nash.

Both suspects were processed at Wall Township Police Headquarters and are currently lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

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