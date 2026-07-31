🚨Police say a teen showed a handgun to students on a school bus

🚨Investigators say the loaded gun was not properly secured inside the teen's home

🚨The teen and the gun owner face multiple charges

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A teen who is accused of showing a loaded gun while riding on a school bus and the adult who owns it were both charged on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old showed the gun, a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm Luger, to other students on the bus, which led to an investigation, according to Hamilton police. The student was arrested at his home in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton and held at the Harborfields detention center, police said.

Court documents show that the teen was riding a bus home from the Absegami High School summer program.

(Hamilton Township Police via X) (Hamilton Township Police via X)

Trying to hide a gun

The teen faces several charges including:

third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

fourth-degree aggravated assault

third-degree terroristic threats

fourth-degree juvenile possession of handgun ammunition

second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose

second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

third-degree possession of firearm on school property

fourth-degree possession of firearm by a minor

An investigation determined that the gun was not properly secured inside the teen's home.

Court documents reveal that as the police spoke to the teen outside his home, the gun's owner, John Mutcherson, 39, moved the weapon from a black backpack to an accordion folder in a closet. Three bullets were found inside the backpack, according to court documents.

Mutcherson was charged with disorderly persons - minor access to a loaded firearm, second-degree - endangering the welfare of a child by allowing access to a loaded firearm and fourth-degree tampering with evidence. He was released on a summons.

The relationship between Mutcheron and the teen was not disclosed.

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