♻️ New Jersey restaurants won't include plastic utensils or condiment packets unless customers ask.

➡️ Officials even suggest keeping reusable forks and knives in your car, bag or desk.

⚠️ Restaurants that ignore the new law can face fines of up to $250 per violation.

New Jersey recommends you carry around reusable forks and knives as the state's "Skip the Stuff" law takes effect.

The stuff in question: plastic utensils and condiments. They join plastic bags, paper bags and plastic straws on the list of stuff New Jersey has skipped in recent years.

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On Saturday, Aug. 1, food orders will no longer include plastic spoons, forks and knives unless specifically requested. That also applies to ketchup in the drive-thru, soy sauce when ordering takeout and any other packet-packaged condiments.

Customers must ask for single-use utensils and condiments every time. Interfaces for online ordering and food delivery apps must also default to "no utensils or condiments."

New Jersey suggests carrying reusable utensils

As a workaround, an educational flyer from the Union County Board of County Commissioners suggests carrying spoons, forks, and knives around all day.

"Toss a set of reusable utensils in your bag, car, or desk drawer," it says.

A total ban on bundled utensils and condiments is also coming, so no more utensils that come with napkins and a salt packet. That ban takes effect next year on Aug. 1, 2027.

A bundle of plastic utensils and condiments, as seen above, will be banned in New Jersey on Aug. 1, 2027. (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) Plastic utensils on a desk

Restaurants face fines for violating the law

Close to 20 billion non-recyclable single-use plastic utensils and condiments are thrown out in the Garden State every year, according to Environment New Jersey Director Doug O’Malley. That number reaches 800 billion annually nationwide.

“Skip the Stuff is common-sense legislation to reduce plastic waste and pollution and keep millions of kitchen junk drawers free of unneeded plastic utensils from home delivery. This law ensures that people get what they ask for and will reduce plastic litter and single-use plastics that can’t be recycled,” O’Malley said.

Eateries that include plastic utensils without an explicit request face a warning for the first offense; the second violation is a $100 fine, and subsequent offenses are $250 each. There are exceptions for food courts until Aug. 1, 2028. There are also permanent carve-outs for all K-12 schools, licensed health care facilities and correctional facilities.

Then-outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Skip the Stuff law as part of a flurry of bill signings on Jan. 20, 2026, during his final hours in office. It earned applause from a coalition of environmental groups that also applauded state Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, and Raj Mukerji, D-Hudson, as well as Assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill, D-Essex.

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