🚨A longtime Cranford officer received three tickets after an early-morning crash

🚨 Nelson Hearns Jr. was ticketed for DWI and leaving the scene

🚨Hearns has been suspended while Cranford investigates the incident

CRANFORD — An off-duty veteran Union County police officer was ticketed following an early Saturday morning crash, including a ticket for operating under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Records obtained by New Jersey 101.5 show Nelson Hearns Jr. was issued three tickets Saturday following an incident at Centennial Avenue and East South Avenue.

Besides the DWI ticket, one ticket was for leaving the scene of an accident and the third was for failure to report an accident. The tickets were issued at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to NJ.com, which first reported on the crash.

Cranford officer suspended during investigation

Cranford police declined to comment on the tickets. Hearns has been suspended pending the completion of an investigation, according to NJ.com.

According to his department trading card, Hearns was born and raised in Cranford. He has been with the department since 2002 and is a field training officer.

Hearns was previously honored for saving a man's life

He has been recognized a number of times by the department for his heroics on the job, including delivering a baby in 2014.

Hearns was also recognized by New Jersey 101.5's Blue Friday program in 2022 after helping to revive a 53-year-old man whose pulse stopped when he lost consciousnes and was having chest pain.

Officers Daniel Donnerstag and Joshua Sousa along with Hearn began "rescue breathing" and using the Automated External Defibrillator and CPR. Shortly after the rescue attempts began the man gasped and became conscious.

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