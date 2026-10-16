Sometimes the most important thing we can do as neighbors is simply show up for one another.

Today, I’m asking you to help a New Jersey family dealing with an unimaginable loss.

On September 30, 2026, Dave Doyle of Scotch Plains passed away unexpectedly at just 55 years old.

He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Ann Marie, and their two sons, Tyler and Ryan. Fifty-five.

Far too young.

A family suddenly facing a future they never imagined. Dave was the kind of guy who helped turn the neighborhood into a community.

When my friend Lauren told me about the tragic loss of her friend, I wanted to help.

Photo via The Doyle Family & Canva Photo via The Doyle Family & Canva

Remembering Dave Doyle and the lives he touched

Here's a little bit about Dave and how you can help his family:

A lifelong Scotch Plains resident, he spent countless hours coaching his sons and other local kids through PAL baseball, basketball and football.

He was also a familiar face to so many New Jersey residents from his years behind the bar at TGI Fridays, the Stirling Hotel, and Trap Rock Brewery.

Think about how many lives a person like Dave touched.

The kids he coached, the parents he met on the sidelines, the customers he welcomed and the friendships he built over decades. Those connections matter.

Now it’s time for that community to give something back.

Photo via The Doyle Family & Canva Photo via The Doyle Family & Canva

Help Ann Marie, Tyler and Ryan through this difficult time

When a family loses a husband and father, the grief is overwhelming, but the bills don’t stop coming.

The mortgage, utilities, groceries, medical expenses, and the everyday costs of raising a family continue.

No family should have to worry about how to cover those expenses while mourning someone they love.

That’s why family friend Michelle Wayans organized a GoFundMe to help Ann Marie, Tyler, and Ryan through the difficult months ahead, and New Jersey is already responding.

More than 400 people have contributed, raising over $70,000 toward a $75,000 goal.

That’s an extraordinary demonstration of generosity, but we shouldn’t stop there.

The financial challenges facing this family won’t disappear when the fundraiser reaches its goal.

I’m asking everyone reading this to consider making a contribution. Whether it’s $10, $25, $50 or whatever you can comfortably afford, every donation makes a difference.

If you’re not in a position to contribute financially, please share this story.

You never know who might see it and decide to help.

I’ve always believed that the strength of New Jersey isn’t found in Trenton or Washington.

It’s found in our neighborhoods, our families, our small businesses and the people who step up when someone needs a hand.

Dave Doyle spent years giving his time to his community. Now we have an opportunity to honor his memory by helping the people who meant the most to him.

Let’s show Ann Marie, Tyler, and Ryan that they aren’t facing this alone.

Please donate or share the fundraiser by clicking here.

God bless the Doyle family, and thank you to everyone willing to help.

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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