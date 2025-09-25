🚨A 13-year-old boy on an e-bike collided with a truck in Scotch Plains and later died

🚨 A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist his family

🚨 The driver of the landscaping truck struck is cooperating with police

SCOTCH PLAINS — A 13-year-old died after riding an e-bike that crashed into a landscaping truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Joshua G. Losardo said the collision happened at 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Mountainview avenues. The teen was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead. The specific type of e-bike and the type of vehicle struck was not disclosed.

A GoFundMe campaign that was created to assist the boy's family identifies him as Nico Lombardi.

"Nico's sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken and in shock," the GoFundMe page says. "As they navigate this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to support them with the unexpected financial burden of funeral services and medical expenses."

The driver of the landscaping truck was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

NJ's e-bike and e-scooter laws NJ's e-bike and e-scooter laws (NJ Safe Roads) loading...

Grief and support in the community

Losardo said counselors will be available for students and staff at the boy's school and for first responders who reported to the scene. Schools in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district were closed on Wednesday for Rosh Hashanah.

"At moments like this, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community, to support one another, to lean on each other, and to show compassion in the face of tragedy," Losardo said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child."

Investigators ask any witnesses to the crash to call Scotch Plains police at 908-322-7100.

