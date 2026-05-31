When someone asks me where to go in New Jersey, my first answer is always the Shore. Strathmere. Cape May. The Pine Barrens. The Delaware Bay at low tide when the herons are working the mud flats and you feel like you are the only person in the state who knows this place exists.

But I have been writing about New Jersey all year — the trails, the drives, the diners, the Shore towns, the ghost towns — and the more I write the more I realize how much of this state most people drive right past without stopping. Including me, sometimes.

So here are 15 New Jersey places worth finding this summer. Not the obvious ones. The ones your GPS does not automatically suggest. Some of them are hiding in plain sight. Some of them require a little effort to find. All of them are worth it.

Ringing Rocks County Park | Google Maps screenshot Ringing Rocks County Park | Google Maps screenshot loading...

Hidden Historic Villages and Forgotten Ruins

Double Trouble State Park in Berkeley Township is a historic cranberry bog village with cedar water streams and hiking trails winding through the Pine Barrens. The name alone is worth the drive. The village is quietly extraordinary.

The Deserted Village of Feltville sits inside the Watchung Reservation in Union County — an eerie 19th-century settlement hidden in the woods, complete with old houses and enough atmosphere to make you forget you are twenty minutes from Route 22. This is also where the History Trail runs, the same trail that saw a major rescue operation just this past spring.

Waterloo Village in Byram Township is a beautifully restored 1800s canal town surrounded by quiet hiking trails and forested lakes — one of the most undervisited historic sites in the state.

Van Slyke Castle Ruins in Ramapo Mountain State Forest rewards the hike up with the remains of a Gilded Age mansion and sweeping views of the Wanaque Reservoir. Very few people know this exists.

Ringing Rocks County Park is just over the Delaware River from Milford NJ in Bucks County PA. It is exactly what it sounds like — a boulder field where the rocks produce a ringing tone when struck. A genuine geological wonder and one of the strangest afternoons you will ever have!

Nature Escapes Hiding in Plain Sight

Duke Farms in Hillsborough is a massive eco-friendly estate with trails, sculptures and sustainable gardens open to the public and somehow never crowded. If you have never been, clear a Saturday morning this summer.

The South Mountain Fairy Trail in Millburn is a woodland trail dotted with tiny fairy houses built into trees and stumps. If you have young kids or grandkids, this is the afternoon they will talk about for years.

Kittatinny Valley State Park in Newton has lesser-known lakes, rail trails and glacial formations — great for biking or a quiet kayak on a weekday when the Shore is packed.

Rutgers Gardens in New Brunswick are free botanical gardens tucked behind the university featuring bamboo groves and seasonal blooms. Zero cost, genuinely beautiful and completely off most people's radar.

Palmyra Cove Nature Park in Palmyra is a quiet birdwatching sanctuary sitting directly across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, with boardwalks and river views that feel completely disconnected from the city behind you. My bird list has gotten more than one addition on that riverbank.

Batsto Village | photos by EJ Batsto Village | photos by EJ loading...

Quirky, Cinematic and Only in New Jersey

Historic Smithville in Galloway Township is an old mill town turned quaint shopping village with paddle boats, geese and cobblestone paths. If you grew up in South Jersey you probably went as a kid. Time to go back.

Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest is an 18th-century ironworks and glassmaking village frozen in time in the heart of the Pine Barrens. I have hiked the Batsto Lake Trail twice this year and it does not get old. The cedar water and the pitch pines and the silence make it one of the most genuinely distinctive places in the eastern United States.

Jenny Jump State Forest in Hope Township is full of legends about ghosts and UFOs and is home to one of New Jersey's best stargazing observatories. The name is a legend in itself.

Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City is New Jersey's tallest lighthouse and almost always skipped by tourists who walk right past it on the way to the casinos. Climb it. The panoramic ocean views from the top are worth every step.

The Great Falls of Paterson in Passaic County is a National Park that somehow almost nobody visits. The industrial ruins and roaring falls make it both surreal and cinematic — and the crowds that descend on every other great natural feature in this state are simply not there.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

One More Thing

New Jersey keeps surprising me. I have lived here my whole life and driven every county road I can find and written about as many corners of this state as I can fit into a year — and the list of places I still have not been keeps growing.

That is not a complaint. That is the point. Jersey Summer 2026 is 105 days long. That is enough time to check off every one of these and then find fifteen more.

Go find something new.

Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Batsto Village and pine barrens lake trail — photos from April 2026 A family hike along the Batsto Lake Trail in Wharton State Forest, Burlington County, New Jersey — April 2026. The flat four-mile loop behind historic Batsto Village winds along the Batsto River and Lake through the heart of the Pine Barrens. The trail is easy, well-marked with white blazes, and accessible to hikers of all ages. Along the way — pitch pines, cedar water, spring wildflowers including a purple pitcher plant, and at least one unbothered garter snake. Gallery Credit: Photos by EJ