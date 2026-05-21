Summer in New Jersey does not need a passport, a plane ticket or a reservation made six months ago.

It needs a full tank of gas, a downloaded trail map, an extra layer in the back seat and the willingness to turn down a road you have never turned down before. This state has more to offer outdoors than most people who have lived here their whole lives have ever seen — and I have spent the better part of 2026 trying to prove it.

Everything I have written about getting outside in New Jersey this year is on this page. Hikes by region. Scenic drives north and south. Swimming that does not require a beach badge or a wetsuit. Shore guides for when you get to the water. Pick a category, pick a piece and go.

Batsto Village | photos by EJ Batsto Village | photos by EJ loading...

New Jersey hiking guides — by region

I have now covered the entire state from High Point to the Maurice River. Here are the three guides, organized north to south. Each one covers a different part of New Jersey, links to trail maps at njhiking.com and comes with a reminder to charge your phone before you leave the parking lot.

Hiking above Route 80 — the High Peaks and the Highlands: The 5 best North Jersey hikes above Route 80 for spring and summer

Hiking between Routes 70 and 80 — Central Jersey's best kept secrets: 8 great hikes between Routes 70 and 80 — one per county

Hiking below Route 70 — the Pine Barrens, the Mullica and beyond: The 5 best South Jersey hikes below Route 70

Before you go — hiking safety: I hike alone in New Jersey — here's what I do to make sure I come home

Route 559 Mays Landing-Somers Point | Google Maps Route 559 Mays Landing-Somers Point | Google Maps loading...

New Jersey scenic drives — north and south

Some of the best outdoor experiences in this state happen through a windshield. These two guides cover the state's most rewarding drives — county roads, river valleys and routes that most New Jerseyans drive past without ever stopping.

North Jersey by county — ridgelines, river roads and views worth pulling over for: Best scenic drives North Jersey 2026 by county

South Jersey off the highway — the roads that go somewhere worth going: Best scenic drives South Jersey 2026 no traffic stops

Lake Lenape Mays Landing | photo by EJ Lake Lenape Mays Landing | photo by EJ loading...

Swimming in New Jersey — no ocean required

The ocean is approaching 60 degrees as we head into June — refreshing for some, a wetsuit situation for others. New Jersey has dozens of lakes, rivers and reservoir beaches that are cleaner, warmer and far less crowded than anything on the Parkway. Here is the full guide:

Inland swimming — lakes, rivers and reservoir beaches across NJ: The best swimming in NJ this summer — no ocean required

Shore guides — for when you get to the water

The Shore is the Shore. Nothing replaces it. These two pieces are for the people heading down the Parkway this summer — one tells you how to act when you get there, the other explains why so many New Jersey families would not go anywhere else even if you paid them.

️ How to be a good guest at the Jersey Shore — what separates the locals from the bennies: Every shoobie and benny needs to read this before Memorial Day weekend

️ The most Jersey thing about summer — the same house, the same week, every year: The same Shore house, the same week — only in New Jersey

Cove Beach Cape May | photo by EJ Cove Beach Cape May | photo by EJ loading...

One more before you go

New Jersey has more outdoor options than most people who have lived here their whole lives have ever used. The Delaware Water Gap is two hours from most of this state. The Pine Barrens are an hour from the George Washington Bridge. The Poconos are two hours from Trenton. You do not need to go far. You just need to go.

☀️ The Summer of '26 is here. This is your guide. Get outside.