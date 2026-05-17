The best swimming in New Jersey this summer has nothing to do with the ocean

The Shore is not the only option.

I know that feels like heresy coming from someone who just spent a whole piece convincing you to fill the tank and drive to Strathmere. But New Jersey has lakes, rivers, and cedar-water swimming holes that most people drive right past on their way to the Parkway. Some of them are better than anything you will find on the beach. None of them charge you for a badge.

My earliest swimming memories have nothing to do with the ocean. They have everything to do with Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, Atlantic County. The town's municipal beach The Cove. My mother took my brothers and me there almost every day in the summer. Lifeguards, roped-off swimming areas, a snack stand where we got a treat on special days if we were lucky. Big pines all around, cedar water the color of tea, and the kind of afternoon that feels endless when you are eight years old and have nowhere else to be.

As we got older we graduated to the Great Egg Harbor River. And then came the mandatory South Jersey right of passage — jumping off Spoony's Bridge on Route 40. Years later, when my wife Linda and I were dating, we jumped together in the summer of 1987. Pretty soon after that we jumped into marriage. I have always thought those two things were connected.

When our kids were young we did extensive canoe camping and swimming on the Mullica River. Beautiful water. I will caution you — the current is swift and can carry an inexperienced swimmer away fast. That happened to our daughter once. Our son was right there to pull her back. Know your skill level and know your kids' skill level before you get in any moving water in New Jersey. That is not a small thing.

We have also canoed and swum at the Delaware Water Gap — years ago we launched at Milford, Pennsylvania for a two-night camping trip over the Fourth of July and took out at Bushkill, spending more time in the river than in the canoe. And for something a little more organized right across the Delaware, Bucks County River Country in Point Pleasant, Pennsylvania offers tubing, kayaking, canoe and raft rentals and opens for the season on May 23rd — right at Memorial Day weekend.

And while there are plenty of pools you can jump in at a club, a friend's house, hotel, motel or maybe even your own backyard — this list of natural areas is for my fellow adventurers among us. Temps may be in the mid to high 50s right now, but as we approach June the warm up is on.

With all of that said — here is where to go this summer.

SEE ALSO: The 5 best South Jersey hikes

Pine Barrens Mullica River | photo by EJ Pine Barrens Mullica River | photo by EJ loading...

This is the Pine Barrens swimming experience and the one I know best. Tea-colored cedar water, white sand beach, pitch pines all around, and a feeling that you are somewhere completely removed from the New Jersey most people think they know. The water is soft and surprisingly warm in midsummer. Lifeguards on duty in season. If you have never swum in cedar water this is where you start. Just leave the white bathing suit at home — the tannins will dye it tan by the end of the afternoon.

The best clear-water lake in New Jersey. Deep turquoise reservoir water, mountain-like scenery, a swimming beach without Shore crowds, and water that stays colder than most NJ lakes even in the height of summer. If you want to feel like you drove somewhere dramatic without leaving the state, Round Valley is your answer. Best full summer day trip on this list.

nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/parvinstatepark.html / Canva / TSM Illustration nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/parvinstatepark.html / Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I wrote about the hiking here recently. But Parvin has a swimming beach too and it is one of the most underrated in South Jersey. Calm freshwater lake, nice forest setting, usually far less crowded than anything near the Shore. Salem County does not get enough credit as a destination and Parvin is a big part of why it should.

The big social option on this list. New Jersey's largest lake with coves, swimming areas, boat rentals and lakeside restaurants. Feels like classic Northeast summer lake culture — the kind of summer Saturday that exists in old photographs. Best for groups and people who want a lively atmosphere alongside their swimming.

Forested Appalachian-style scenery, cleaner and cooler water, a great combination of hiking and swimming in one trip. This one pairs naturally with any of the North Jersey hikes I wrote about recently — hike in the morning, swim in the afternoon.

The easier, more relaxed alternative to nearby Round Valley. Good for families, picnics, and casual swimming days. If you are going with young kids who need a gentler experience, Spruce Run is the answer.

SEE ALSO: The 5 best North Jersey hikes

Delaware Water Gap near the summit of Mount Tammany. (Getty Images) Delaware Water Gap near the summit of Mount Tammany. (Getty Images) loading...

The best natural river swimming in the region and one I can vouch for personally. The Delaware River beaches at the Water Gap are unlike anything else in New Jersey — floating in clear moving water with forested ridges rising on both sides. I have hiked above the Water Gap. I have canoed it. I have swum in it. It earns every bit of its reputation.

One honest note before you go

Some of these locations have lifeguards in season. Some do not. River access points in particular have no supervision at all. Know your ability. Know your kids' ability. Moving water deserves respect that standing water does not require. Check conditions before you go, swim with a partner, and stay within the roped areas where they exist.

New Jersey has extraordinary water. It just does not all flow to the ocean.

And if indeed the ocean surf is more your jam, below is a list of the best FREE shore beaches in New Jersey!