You do not have to drive to the Delaware Water Gap for a great hike in New Jersey.

I know that sounds like something I would never say — I have spent most of this year sending you to the most remote corners of the state, above Route 80 and below Route 70. And those trails are worth every mile. But this week I want to talk about the trails that are practically in your backyard. The ones close enough to do after work. Close enough to do on a long lunch hour. Close enough that there is no excuse not to go.

One great trail in each county from the southern edge of North Jersey through the heart of Central Jersey and down toward the Shore. This is where most of our listeners live and work — and most of them have no idea what's waiting down the road.

Before you head out, a reminder from last week: download the trail map before you leave the parking lot, carry water and an extra layer even on short hikes, and make sure your phone is charged. The Watchung Reservation rescue last weekend happened on a county trail. Any trail can surprise you.

Hacklebarney State Park | Google Maps Hacklebarney State Park | Google Maps loading...

If you have never been to Hacklebarney, clear your schedule. The Black River carves through a boulder-strewn gorge that feels like it belongs three states north of here. The trail hugs the riverbank, crosses wooden bridges and drops into the gorge in a way that will genuinely surprise you. Two hours, easy to moderate, and you will spend the drive home wondering how this place exists 20 minutes from Route 206. Trail maps at njhiking.com.

The Sourlands are a traprock ridge running through Hillsborough and Hopewell — one of the most biologically rich areas in the entire state and almost entirely unknown outside the counties that border it. The Devil's Half Acre loop runs 5.7 miles through rocky woodlands with 575 feet of elevation gain — the boulders alone are worth the trip. Great birding. Genuinely wild feeling for being 20 minutes from Princeton.

Point Mountain offers over 4 miles of trails and one of the best overlooks in the county — the summit rewards the climb with a wide look across the surrounding hills. This is quiet hiking. No crowds, no parking lot circus, just Hunterdon County rolling out in every direction from the top. If you want to feel like you found something, this is your trail.

One of the best-kept secrets in Central Jersey. The summit sits at 547 feet — not dramatic by northern NJ standards but high enough to give you a view of the Delaware River valley and the Pennsylvania hills beyond it. The Kuser Estate ruins are on the property, which adds a layer of history to the hike that most people do not expect from Mercer County. Trail maps at njhiking.com.

Under the watchful eyes of Smokey! | Google Maps Under the watchful eyes of Smokey! | Google Maps loading...

Cheesequake is the trail that surprises people most. It runs through open fields, marshes, a swamp, pine barrens and forest — all in one 3.4-mile loop. Pine Barrens vegetation this close to the Garden State Parkway should not be possible, and yet here it is. The Perrine Pond Loop is the most accessible entry point and takes about an hour. Perfect for a post-work trail run or a quick Saturday morning before the Shore traffic builds.

A group of Cub Scouts and parents hiking through the Watchung Reservation in Mountainside, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A group of Cub Scouts and parents hiking through the Watchung Reservation in Mountainside, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

The crown jewel of the Union County park system — 2,200 acres home to the Trailside Nature and Science Center and the Deserted Village of Feltville. The History Trail loop runs 6.2 miles and takes about two hours and forty minutes. You may have seen this trail in the news last weekend — it was the site of a rescue that required multiple agencies to reach one hiker. The trail is worth doing. Just go prepared.

Among the highest elevations along the entire Atlantic Coast, with approximately 16 miles of trails and hills overlooking the Navesink River. On a clear day from the Rocky Point Trail you can see the Manhattan skyline looking back at you. That is a New Jersey hike. You are in the woods above the Shore and the city is right there on the horizon. Bring the good camera.

530 acres right in Toms River with 7 miles of trails winding through salt marshes and pine forests along Barnegat Bay. Literally steps from Fischer Boulevard traffic and you are in nature. This is the lunch hour trail. Pack a sandwich, drive over on your break, walk the bay trail for 45 minutes and be back at your desk before anyone notices you left. Toms River gave us the perfect trail for exactly this piece.

The gap between the trail and your front door is shorter than you think. Pick a county. Download the map. Go.