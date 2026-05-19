🚨 A magnitude 1.8 earthquake struck near Bedminster and Tewksbury on Tuesday

🚨 Most reports came from the immediate area

🚨 New Jersey has recorded several small earthquakes already this year

BEDMINSTER — Another small earthquake shook New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured an earthquake measuring magnitude 1.8 on the Richter scale around 1:30 p.m. on the border of Bedminster and Tewksbury, at the southern end of Hacklebarney State Park. Most of the "did you feel it" reports on the USGS website came from the immediate area. There were outlier reports from Edison, East Orange and Warminster in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

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Map shows where an earthquake was centered on Tuesday May 19, 2026 Map shows where an earthquake was centered on Tuesday May 19, 2026 (USGS) loading...

Several earthquakes already this year

The earthquake originated approximately below the earth's surface along the Flemington-Furlong fault. It is considered to be a shallow quake. There are no reports of any damage from the earthquake.

It has been a fairly active year for earthquakes in New Jersey this year. A magnitude 1.0 earthquake struck west of Bedminster in April, while a magnitude 1.3 hit on March 3, centered in Whitehouse Station. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station on Jan. 30.

On April 5, 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded with an epicenter in Tewksbury, which is one of the strongest earthquakes ever felt in New Jersey. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

An earthquake of this magnitude is considered a minor earthquake that often causes little if any damage.

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