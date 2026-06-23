✅Trump's Bedminster golf club wants to add an 11,300-square-foot ballroom

✅Township engineers say sewer system improvements must be approved first

✅The Bedminster Land Use Board is scheduled to hear the application on Aug. 13

BEDMINSTER — The White House isn’t the only place President Trump wants to build a ballroom.

The Trump National Golf Club has filed an application with the Bedminster Land Use Board to expand the existing clubhouse with an 11,300-square-foot ballroom on the first floor. The plan includes a new parking area and "associated site improvements."

MyCentralJersey, which was first to report on the application, says those improvements include a covered rooftop terrace. The Bedminster Land Use Board will hear the application at its Aug. 13 meeting.

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An excavator sits on the rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images) An excavator sits on the rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC

Sewer upgrades and DEP approval could shape project timeline

Like the White House ballroom, it will not be easy to get the project built.

Boswell, the township engineering firm, said its review of the plan has determined the sewer flow will need to be improved by a plan that the DEP will need to first approve. A treatment building will also need to be built, according to the review.

Trump also had golf clubs in Colts Neck and Pine Hill. The ballroom in Colts Neck was last updated in 2019, according to the club's Facebook page.

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