☑️Gloucester Township Day has been canceled for a second straight year

☑️Officials cited online threats and want more time to evaluate security

☑️Other New Jersey carnivals and holiday events have also been canceled

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An annual Camden County event has been canceled for the second year in a row, but officials promise it will return.

About 500 people, many wearing dark clothing and masks, showed up at the Gloucester Township Day event in 2024, terrorizing those at the carnival inside Veterans Memorial Park. Eleven people, including nine teens, were arrested.

After township police found threats online that encouraged violence and the use of firearms for the 2025 event, it was initially put on hold and then canceled. Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer says the event is canceled again for this year.

"At this time, the township felt it was appropriate to give the event additional time before bringing it back," Meyer told the Cherry Hill Courier Post. "Rather, we want to take another summer to monitor how community events are going and evaluate the best path forward."

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Crowds at Pier Village in Long Branch Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (The Link News via Facebook) Crowds at Pier Village in Long Branch Tuesday, May 19, 2026

It has not been a good year for youth carnivals and events in New Jersey.

The Roebling Carnival in Florence was called off on its first night in May after fights broke out leading to the arrest of four teenage girls.

A carnival benefiting Maple Shade youth football was called off in April after fights overwhelmed police as rumors of someone having a gun spread.

A pop-up party in Long Branch drew "several hundred" teens, many of whom arrived by NJ Transit trains. Six people, including four juveniles, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Mount Holly canceled its Independence Day celebration. "With our spectators and vendors’ safety top of mind, we could not enact a viable, actionable solution in such a short period of time to alleviate our security concerns without incurring additional, significant costs to the Township and our residents," police and the township said in a joint statement.

The annual Independence Day parade in Millville was also called off following "a review of participation and public safety requirements." A celebration will still take place at the Tim Shannon Sports Complex with live music, food trucks and fireworks.

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