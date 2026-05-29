☑️Florence Township canceled the Roebling Carnival after fights broke out

☑️Five people were charged with disorderly conduct and one police officer was injured

☑️Recent fights and online-promoted gatherings have disrupted events across NJ

FLORENCE — Fights and unruly behavior have led to the cancellation of another New Jersey carnival.

The Roebling Carnival in Florence Township was canceled after fights broke out on Wednesday night. Police arrested four teenage girls, aged 14-16, and a 20-year-old. They were charged with disorderly conduct. One officer was injured during the melee, officials say.

Police said that "out of an abundance of caution" and due to how quickly events escalate into "large fights, unruly behavior and destruction of property," the decision was made to cancel the rest of the fair. It was scheduled to run through Saturday. It traditionally includes rides, games, vendors and live music.

"As seen in similar regional events, the gathering became overwhelmed by unruly individuals requiring immediate action on the scene to restore order and maintain public safety," Florence police said.

Carnival workers already started packing up the rides on Thursday, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Unruly crowds ruin events

Unruly crowds have led to several cancellations of carnivals this year.

A pop-up party that was promoted online drew "several hundred" teens to Long Branch, many of whom arrived by NJ Transit trains. Six people, including four juveniles, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Point Pleasant Beach police believe they have successfully squashed a beach takeover pop-up party that was promoted for Saturday night after serving a cease-and-desist order on its organizers. Officers say they will be ready if anyone shows up for the party and will prosecute unruly visitors to the fullest extent of the law.

A carnival benefiting Maple Shade youth football was called off in April after fights overwhelmed police as rumors of someone having a gun spread.

The carnival in Florence is named for the family whose factory in the 1800s produced the steel cables used for the George Washington, Brooklyn and Golden Gate bridges.

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