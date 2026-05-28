☑️Spring carnival at Woodbridge Center mall canceled

☑️Mall officials said the decision was tied to staffing issues

☑️The cancelation follows other events disrupted by large teen gatherings this spring

WOODBRIDGE — Another spring carnival has been cancelled but not for the reason you may think.

Woodbridge Center mall said the operator for the carnival, Campy's Blue Star Amusements, made the decision to cancel this year but did not disclose a reason in its announcement.

Mall general manager Brian Rubin told NJ.com that the operator could not get staffing for the event. It may be rescheduled for later this summer.

"We understand this may be disappointing and appreciate your understanding and patience," the mall said.

The mall already announced that those under 18 had to be accompanied by an adult in order to attend.

Campy's and the mall on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The event was canceled in 2025 after about 300 unruly teens descended on the Woodbridge Center mall. Video captured groups yelling and running through the carnival in the parking lot and inside the two-level mall.

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Teen gatherings have disrupted other New Jersey events

Large gatherings of teens have impacted at least two New Jersey events this spring.

A carnival benefiting Maple Shade youth football was called off in April after fights overwhelmed police as rumors of someone having a gun spread. A pop-up party promoted online drew "several hundred" teens to Long Branch, many of whom arrived via NJ Transit trains. Six people, including four juveniles, were charged with disorderly conduct.

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