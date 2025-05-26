More NJ teen TikTok chaos ruins Woodbridge carnival and mall
🚨 TikTok videos show teen rampage at Woodbridge carnival
🚨 Chaos overflows into nearby Woodbridge Center mall
🚨 7 teens at Menlo Park mall last weekend
WOODBRIDGE — Hundreds of teens descended on the Woodbridge mall and carnival this holiday weekend, causing chaos at yet another family-friendly event in New Jersey.
Videos posted to several TikTok accounts showed teens swarming Woodbridge Center mall. Dozens of teens were yelling and running through the mall and the parking lot.
Other videos showed one police vehicle after another arriving at the mall as police tried to bring the situation under control.
The trouble started Saturday night at the Woodbridge Center carnival, RLS Media reported. Police reportedly responded around 9 p.m.
Police officers found around 300 juveniles and young adults acting disorderly, the report said. Law enforcement tried to clear the scene, but the crowds only moved to the nearby mall.
RLS media reported that several people were detained as stores in the mall locked up.
Woodbridge officials did not respond to requests for information on Monday morning.
Social media fueling New Jersey teen chaos?
It appears this weekend's mayhem is the latest example of massive numbers of teens coordinating through social media to gather in one place.
READ MORE: Chaos erupts at Menlo Park Mall — 7 teens arrested
One video posted to TikTok on May 21 promoted a meetup at the Woodbridge carnival.
"Is this going to be another episode of Menlo Mall?" one user said in the comments.
Last weekend, seven teens were arrested at Menlo Park Mall in Edison. One juvenile was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Around 300 teens were running and screaming through the mall, Sam Joshi said to New Jersey 101.5.
One post on social media promoted the Menlo Park Linkup and had over 150,000 views.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark