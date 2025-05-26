🚨 TikTok videos show teen rampage at Woodbridge carnival

🚨 Chaos overflows into nearby Woodbridge Center mall

🚨 7 teens at Menlo Park mall last weekend

WOODBRIDGE — Hundreds of teens descended on the Woodbridge mall and carnival this holiday weekend, causing chaos at yet another family-friendly event in New Jersey.

Videos posted to several TikTok accounts showed teens swarming Woodbridge Center mall. Dozens of teens were yelling and running through the mall and the parking lot.

Teens at Woodbridge mall Teens run at the Woodbridge mall (TikTok via slipkn0k)

Other videos showed one police vehicle after another arriving at the mall as police tried to bring the situation under control.

The trouble started Saturday night at the Woodbridge Center carnival, RLS Media reported. Police reportedly responded around 9 p.m.

Woodbridge police Woodbridge police respond to teen chaos at the mall (pericofeen via TikTok)

Police officers found around 300 juveniles and young adults acting disorderly, the report said. Law enforcement tried to clear the scene, but the crowds only moved to the nearby mall.

RLS media reported that several people were detained as stores in the mall locked up.

Woodbridge officials did not respond to requests for information on Monday morning.

Woodbridge police at mall A Woodbridge police vehicle at the mall amid teen chaos (tjsinterludee via TikTok)

Social media fueling New Jersey teen chaos?

It appears this weekend's mayhem is the latest example of massive numbers of teens coordinating through social media to gather in one place.

One video posted to TikTok on May 21 promoted a meetup at the Woodbridge carnival.

"Is this going to be another episode of Menlo Mall?" one user said in the comments.

Woodbridge carnival arrest Police make an arrest at the Woodbridge carnival on May 25, 2025 (jinx.222 via TikTok)

Last weekend, seven teens were arrested at Menlo Park Mall in Edison. One juvenile was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Around 300 teens were running and screaming through the mall, Sam Joshi said to New Jersey 101.5.

One post on social media promoted the Menlo Park Linkup and had over 150,000 views.

Woodbridge mall teens Teens overwhelm the Woodbridge mall (jinx.222 via TikTok)

