🚨 Fugitive wanted for homicide in Puerto Rico captured in Woodbridge after multi-agency manhunt

🏠 U.S. Marshals tracked suspect to a residence, where he was arrested without incident

⚖️ Accused now jailed in Middlesex County, awaiting extradition to face murder and weapons charges

WOODBRIDGE — A fugitive who fled Puerto Rico, where he was wanted on homicide charges, has been arrested in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals.

Fugitive wanted for Puerto Rico homicide tracked to New Jersey

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 11, authorities found Juan Alberto Bordonada-Laureano, 30, hiding out at a residence in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge.

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Bordonada-Laureano was wanted on homicide and illegal weapons warrants in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, stemming from a fatal shooting that happened in February, according to the Woodbridge Police Department.

Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest

Through an extensive investigation, the Puerto Rico Police Department, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Puerto Rico Violent Fugitive Task Force, determined that the fugitive had moved to New Jersey.

Bordonada-Laureano is currently being held in the Middlesex County Jail, pending extradition to Puerto Rico.

U.S. Marshals: Violent fugitives will not find refuge

“This arrest sends a clear message: those who commit violent crimes and try to hide outside of Puerto Rico will not find refuge. Our investigators tracked him down to New Jersey, and thanks to the coordinated work of our fugitive teams, we were able to take him into custody,” said Ilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico.

He also recognized and appreciated the collaboration among partners in New Jersey, the U.S. Marshals, and state and local agencies, who work hard every day to identify, pursue, and arrest violent fugitives wherever they try to hide.

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