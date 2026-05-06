‘Trust account’ trick: Police say woman stole nearly $300K from her mother
💲A woman tricked her mom into transferring nearly $300K into a fake“trust” account,
💲The money allegedly went into the daughter’s own business account
💲A trust account was never created
EDGEWATER — A Pennsylvania woman is charged with scamming her mother out of nearly $300,000.
Ayelet A. Weiss, 57,of Harrisburg, took her mother to a JP Morgan Chase branch where she transferred over $286,000 into what she told her mother was a trust account in order to protect her assets, according to Edgewater police.
Surrender to Edgewater police
The account was really a business account belonging to Weiss. No trust account was ever opened, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Weiss, who turned herself into Edgewater police. She was charged with second-degree theft by deception. Police did not disclose how much of the money, if any, was recovered
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