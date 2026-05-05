🔴 Woman unknowingly followed across state lines by a stalker, police say

🎥 A Piscataway man was caught on surveillance hiding in her car, police say.

⚖️ He is now jailed on stalking and burglary charges in Delaware

A woman had a terrifying surprise waiting for her in a hospital parking lot, according to police.

According to police in Middletown, Delaware, a woman went to the emergency department at a local hospital on April 23. While she was inside, a hospital security guard saw a disturbing scene play out on surveillance video.

Suspect caught hiding in victim’s car on surveillance video

A man creeping around the parking lot got into the woman's vehicle and sat in her back seat. Prince Onukogu, 22, of Piscataway, New Jersey was arrested at the scene.

Investigators found that Onukogu had followed the woman from New Jersey and secretly recorded her from afar at multiple locations. Police believe that he was a total stranger; the woman had no idea who he was.

Onukogu is charged in Delaware with third-degree burglary and stalking. He's being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000 cash bail until his next court appearance on May 7, according to court records.

Stalking laws in New Jersey and safety concerns

Nearly 1 in 3 women and one in six men will face stalking in their lifetime, according to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center. In New Jersey, stalking is a fourth-degree crime that can carry up to 18 months in prison for the first offense. Subsequent offenses carry greater penalties.

Assistance for victims of stalking in New Jersey If you are in immediate danger of stalking, call 9-1-1. Victims of stalking can apply for protective orders under the New Jersey Victim’s Assistance and Survivor Protection Act. The form to request a protective order and more information is available by clicking here.

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