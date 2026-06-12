🚓 Trenton man accused of running over police officer with ATV

🔴 Police say a search of the suspect's home uncovered stolen firearms, high-capacity magazines, and armor-piercing ammunition

⚖️ The man faces assault, eluding, weapons, and multiple motor vehicle charges

EWING — A 45-year-old Mercer County man has been arrested and charged with running over a Ewing police officer with an ATV at a gas station last month.

Police said Desean Clark, of Trenton, was taken into custody at his home, where police, executing a search warrant, also found multiple stolen and defaced firearms, high-capacity magazines, and armor-piercing ammunition inside.

Ewing police officer injured during ATV incident at gas station

On May 31, Ewing police received multiple calls regarding a group of ATVs operating recklessly throughout the town. At around 5:30 p.m., an officer found one of the ATV drivers attempting to fuel up at the Delta gas station on Princeton Avenue.

Police said when the officer got out of his patrol car to approach the ATV, the man drove over the officer and took off. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ewing Township police are looking for this person on an ATV who ran over a police officer at a gas station on Sunday (Ewing Township Police Department) Ewing Township police are looking for this person on an ATV who ran over a police officer at a gas station on Sunday (Ewing Township Police Department)

Trenton man faces assault and eluding charges

Clark has been charged with aggravated assault on police, obstructing the administration of law, eluding with a vehicle causing a risk to others, assault by auto, disorderly conduct, and multiple other motor vehicle offenses.

Search warrant uncovers stolen firearms and armor-piercing ammunition

Clark was additionally charged with possession of stolen firearms, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of armor-piercing ammunition, possession of high-capacity magazines, and certain persons not to possess firearms.

He is being held in the Mercer County Corrections Center, pending a detention hearing.

Investigation remains active in Mercer County

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Luis Martir at 609-882-1313, extension 5682, or email him.

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