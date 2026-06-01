🚨 An Ewing police officer was injured after being run over by an ATV rider during an attempted stop at a gas station Sunday evening.

🏍️ Police say the suspect was part of a group of ATV riders reported for reckless driving throughout Ewing Township.

🔎 The ATV rider remains on the run and is wanted on an aggravated assault charge as police ask the public for help identifying him.

EWING — A manhunt is on in Mercer County for an ATV rider who ran over an Ewing Township police officer on Sunday.

Reckless ATV riders reported across Ewing Township

Police said they received several phone calls from concerned residents about a group of ATVS operating recklessly throughout the town yesterday.

An officer spotted one of the ATVs attempting to gas up at the Delta Gas Station on Princeton and Olden Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

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Delta gas station on Princeton Ave in Ewing (Ewing PD/Google Street View) Delta gas station on Princeton Ave in Ewing (Ewing PD/Google Street View) loading...

Ewing police officer injured during ATV stop

When the officer got out of his patrol car and tried to stop the ATV rider, the suspect hit the gas and drove over the cop to escape, according to the Ewing Police Department.

Officers chased after the ATV rider but ended the pursuit shortly after, citing safety reasons.

The injured police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mercer County manhunt underway for ATV assault suspect

Police are asking everyone to help identify the ATV rider who remains at large. Please call 609-882-1313 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 609-882-7530 with any information.

The person is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer.

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