⚠️ An Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguard is charged after an undercover child exploitation investigation.

➡️ Prosecutors say he believed he was arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity.

🔴 The 38-year-old was arrested at a Cherry Hill park and is being held pending a detention hearing.

A longtime Atlantic City lifeguard has been accused of trying to meet with an underage girl to engage in sexual conduct after chatting online.

Stephen M. Pagnoni, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with first-degree attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, and second-degree counts of attempting to lure a child, attempted sexual assault of a minor and attempted prostitution with a minor.

Pagnoni was also charged with attempted sending obscene material to a minor and two counts of attempted endangering the welfare of a child, all third-degree offenses, and two counts of engaging in prostitution, a disorderly persons offense.

The 38-year-old Pagnoni has been suspended as a lifeguard with Atlantic City Beach Patrol, where he has worked as a guard since he was 18.

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Undercover investigation led to Cherry Hill arrest

On Tuesday, he began communicating online with “a 15-year-old girl” who was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Pangoni arranged to meet at a park in Cherry Hill, planning to engage in sexual activity with the underage girl in exchange for money, MacAulay said.

Lifeguard remains jailed pending detention hearing

Shortly after he arrived at the agreed upon location, Pagnoni was taken into custody by police, MacAulay said.

He was taken to Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential case information is asked to contact Sergeant John Cochran of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit at 856-225-8826.

Tips may also be sent in a text message to CAMDEN.TIPS.

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