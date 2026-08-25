⚠️ Anthony Burke forced his way into a 19-year-old woman's car at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

➡️ A jury convicted Burke of attempted aggravated sexual assault, armed robbery and weapons offenses.

🔴 Burke must serve at least 34 years before he is eligible for parole.

FREEHOLD – A 48-year-old borough man has been sent to prison for four decades, for the armed robbery and attempted rape of a young woman in Manalapan.

In February, a Monmouth County Superior Court jury convicted Anthony Burke of first-degree counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault and armed robbery, as well as two second-degree weapons offenses, following a two-week trial.

Burke was also found by the jury to be a repeat violent offender, based on prior convictions.

He was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon on Monday — and must serve at least 34 years before being eligible for parole.



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Thompson Grove Park in Manalapan (Google Maps) NJ man convicted of armed attack in Manalapan

19-year-old escaped Manalapan attack and ran for help

Before 10 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2023, Manalapan Township Police responded to a reported armed robbery at Thompson Grove Park.

Burke had forced his way into the 19-year-old victim’s car, robbing and trying to sexually assault her at gunpoint, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

After having her phone, keys, and cash stolen, the victim managed to get away and run to a nearby home for help.

Monmouth County Superior Court (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Monmouth County Superior Court Google Maps Canva

Investigators traced the crimes back to Burke

Investigators used witness statements, a composite sketch of the suspect, law enforcement surveillance, and analysis of cell phone, digital forensic, and vehicle location records to trace the crimes to Burke.

About a month later in Freehold Township, police said Burke was in his own pickup truck when he pulled over a driver and before taking off, stole that victim’s cell phone.

Within days, Burke was ultimately arrested during a traffic stop in Freehold Borough.

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