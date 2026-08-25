🔴 A 28-year-old Camden man died after being stabbed and collapsing outside Cooper University Hospital on August 1.

🚔 Detectives arrested a 15-year-old Trenton boy on August 22 and charged him with first-degree murder.

📍 Investigators said the stabbing happened near Broadway and Stevens Street in Camden.

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month in Camden, the prosecutor’s office announced.

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Camden stabbing victim collapses outside hospital

On August 1, just before 3 a.m., police were called to Cooper University Hospital about a stabbing victim who had walked to the hospital and collapsed outside of the parking garage, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

The victim, identified as Davinne Evans, 28, of Camden, died a short time later.

Fatal stabbing happened near Broadway and Stevens Street

Detectives said the crime took place in the area of Broadway and Stevens Street.

15-year-old Trenton boy charged with murder

On Saturday, August 22, detectives arrested a 15 year old boy from Trenton, and charged him with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5086.

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