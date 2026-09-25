⚠️ Adrian Campossevilla faces two homicide charges in the death of Elizabeth pedestrian Donna Bass.

➡️ Investigators say Campossevilla was driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone with a 0.151% BAC.

🔴 Bass, 64, is remembered by loved ones for her 'strength, grace, compassion, and unwavering love.'

ELIZABETH — A 28-year-old local man is accused of speeding while drunk in a crash that killed a beloved pedestrian four months ago.

Adrian Campossevilla, of Elizabeth, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide, in the death of 64-year-old Donna Bass.

Bass, also an Elizabeth resident, was crossing North Broad Street just before 11:30 p.m. on May 16, when she was hit by a 2020 Honda Pilot,

After striking the victim outside of a crosswalk, Campossevilla then hit a parked car, investigators said in an affidavit filed in the case.

Bass was pronounced dead at a local hospital, shortly after, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

(Canva) Union County police

Investigators say driver was speeding and drunk

Campossevilla told detectives that he only drank one beer about 12 hours before the crash.

He agreed to a blood draw, which was tested by the State Police Forensic Lab and showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151%.

Toxicological analysts calculated that at the time of the crash, Campossevilla's blood alcohol concentration was likely well above twice the legal limit — possibly more than three times.

Electronic data recovered from the Honda also showed that he was speeding at 52 mph in a 35 mph zone at the moment of impact.

Victim Donna Bass was struck and killed on an Elizabeth street in May 2026 (whighamfuneralhome.com) Elizabeth driver charged in accused drunk and speeding crash that killed pedestrian - Victim Donna Bass was struck and killed on an Elizabeth street in May 2026 whighamfuneralhome Google Maps (2)

Elizabeth mourns woman known as ‘Big Ebony’ and 'Lady D'

Meanwhile, family and friends have been mourning Bass, who was affectionately known to them as “Big Ebony,” “Ebb,” and “Lady D.”

“Donna was a woman of strength, grace, compassion, and unwavering love. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of kindness, leadership, and service to others. Throughout her life, Donna had a special way of making people feel seen, valued, and cared for. Her warm heart, infectious spirit, and uplifting presence touched everyone blessed to know her,” according to an online obituary.

She is survived by her daughters, sisters, and many other relatives and loved ones.

“Donna loved deeply, laughed wholeheartedly, and carried herself with strength and confidence. She strongly believed in the ‘3 Cs’ — Credibility, Competence, and Confidence — principles she lived by each and every day,” the online memorial also said.

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