⚠️ Cody Bonds pleaded guilty to third-degree vehicular homicide in Jamie Lynn Aughenbaugh's death.

➡️ A Morris County judge sentenced Bonds to five years probation and 100 hours of community service.

🔴 Aughenbaugh's family marked what would have been her 23rd birthday with a lantern ceremony.

A Texas driver who killed a young New Jersey woman in a wrong-way crash this year avoids prison time in a sentence handed down in Morris County.

Cody Bonds, a resident of a suburb of Dallas, was initially charged in the February death of 22-year-old Jamie Lynn Aughenbaugh.

Just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 3, Mount Olive Police responded to a crash on Route 206 in Flanders involving a 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2024 Toyota Corolla.

Investigators found that the SUV driver, Bonds, crossed a double yellow centerline and into southbound traffic, hitting Aughenbaugh’s Corolla head-on.

Both drivers were injured and were taken to the hospital.

The young woman died five days later.

Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Texas driver gets probation in deadly Route 206 crash

On Sept. 11, Morris County Superior Court Judge Ralph E. Amirata sentenced the 39-year-old Bonds to five years probation, 100 hours of community service and a driver’s license suspension of five years.

In June, Bonds, who lives in Crandall, Texas, pleaded guilty to third-degree vehicular homicide.

Cody Bonds of Crandall, Texas, is sentenced to probation and community service after killing a NJ woman in a wrongway crash (Linkedin via Cody Bonds) NJ deadly crash prprobation sentence for Texas driver

That same month, a similar sentence was delivered by a different Morris County judge to another driver who hit and killed a pedestrian.

Matthew Vining had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 54-year-old Patricia Smith Barrett.

Barrett also died of her injuries, several days after the wreck in Chatham.

Morris County Superior Court Judge Stephen J. Taylor sentenced Vining to three years' probation, as well as 80 hours of community service.

As noted at their respective hearings, Vining served 364 days in jail, while Bonds served 17 days.

Read More: Morris County driver sentenced after Chatham pedestrian tragedy

Victim Jamie Lynn Aughenbaugh died after a head on crash with a wrong way driver (Leber Lakeside Funeral Home) Victim Jamie Lynn Aughenbaugh died after a head on crash with a wrong way driver leberlakeside funeral home - 1

Family remembers Jamie Lynn Aughenbaugh on her 23rd birthday

This week, Aughenbaugh's family marked what would have been the young woman’s 23rd birthday with a floating lantern ceremony along Lake Hopatcong.

The remembrance was launched at a place where Aughenbaugh worked, The Jefferson House, according to a Facebook post by the victim's family.

Aughenbaugh is survived by her parents, two siblings and other relatives and loved ones.

After attending Newton High School, Aughenbaugh went on to earn her B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Connecticut, where she had recently graduated.

“Jamie embodied sunshine in human form. Her energy was warm and enveloping, and life seemed to blossom wherever her light shined. She had been smiling since the first day she learned how, and that smile never left her face. She was a gift to this world, radiating through life with a luminous and vibrant spirit,” according to her obituary.

“She had an unconditional love for her friends and family that was felt in both quiet and joyful moments,” the online tribute said.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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