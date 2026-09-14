📦 A Cumberland County delivery driver was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing about $75,000 worth of Amazon merchandise.

🚚 Akeem Johnson allegedly failed to deliver multiple pallets of packages from Logan Township to USPS facilities.

🔑 Prosecutors said Johnson used a co-worker’s identification to gain access to the facility.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — A Cumberland County delivery driver has been sentenced to five years in prison under a plea agreement for stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of Amazon packages.

Delivery driver stole $75,000 in Amazon packages

According to documents filed in the case, Akeem Johnson, 43, of Bridgeton, who worked for a third-party contractor that delivered Amazon packages from a facility in Logan Township to USPS facilities, failed to deliver multiple pallets of packages, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

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They said Johnson used a co-worker’s identification to access the facility and steal $75,000 worth of Amazon merchandise.

Cumberland County man sentenced to five years

In addition to five years in state prison for identify theft, Johnson was also sentenced to concurrent sentences for two cases out of Cumberland County, the prosecutor said. One was for one count of conspiracy and theft, and the other was for one count of unlawful possession of weapons (handguns).

Another Amazon-related theft over the summer in South Jersey

In July, a Sewell family claimed an Amazon Flex delivery driver stole about $16,000 worth of luggage, handbags, jewelry, and more from their driveway, minutes after they arrived home from a wedding, 6 ABC News reported.

The Hegemans just returned from a three-day wedding, were unloading their car, and left a few pieces of luggage in the driveway while they brought other things inside.

Footage from the family’s Ring camera showed that the person believed to have taken the luggage had been making an Amazon delivery just two houses away.

Stolen were Mrs. Hegeman’s Louis Vuitton handbags, dress clothes, jewelry, and other belongings.

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