🚨 Police investigation: Rutgers-affiliated residents returned home to find signs of a break-in, damaged belongings and evidence of tampering with gas sources.

🔥 Attempted arson: New Brunswick police are investigating the incident as a burglary, criminal mischief and attempted arson.

📞 Seeking information: Anyone with information is urged to contact New Brunswick police as Rutgers reminds the community to take safety precautions.

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University is warning the New Brunswick community to be on high-alert after a break-in at a home on Saturday morning.

Burglary and attempted arson reported near Rutgers

Police say the burglary, which also involved property damage and an attempted arson happened at a home on Hamilton Street near Easton Avenue, between 1:40 and 2:14 a.m.

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Residents affiliated with Rutgers returned home and discovered not only signs of forced entry, but damage to their personal belongings, and evidence that someone had tampered with the gas sources inside the home.

No one was hurt.

New Brunswick police seek information about suspect

Rutgers police have limited information about the suspect. But, they are asking anyone who may have seen something or was in the area of the time, to please contact the New Brunswick Department at 732-745-5217.

Rutgers issues safety reminders to students and staff

Police are also reminding students, faculty and staff to stay alert, report suspicious people, or activity, and avoid letting strangers into their homes or buildings.

Campus escorts are also available by calling Rutgers police at 732-932-7211.

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